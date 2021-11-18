The Driehaus Museum Is Chicago's Home For The Holidays

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richard H. Driehaus Museum is pleased to announce its programming for the holidays.

Where better to kindle the festive spirit than in a fully restored 1883 Mansion draped in evergreen, boughs of holly, twinkling lights, and the colors and sounds of the season. With three Christmas trees decked out in Gilded Age style splendor, in December, the Driehaus Museum becomes Chicago's home for the holidays.

On Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5, Santa Claus comes to the Museum. Kids will meet Santa in the coziest room in the Mansion, tell him whether they've been naughty or nice, share their wish lists, and take family selfies with the bearded man himself. After their visit with Santa, the celebration continues with Aunt Holly, one of the Museum's favorite storytellers, who will lead families in stories and song. Afterwards, families can enjoy a visit in the Museum. Santa is available between 9:00 am and 12:30 pm CST in thirty-minute time slots.

For those who cannot come to the Museum in person, Santa Claus will also be available on Zoom on Thursday, December 16 between 3:30 and 5:30 pm CST, in thirty-minute time slots. Kids will get to meet Santa one-on-one—and best of all, parents can share their children's wish lists with Santa in advance, so he can dazzle them with his insider's knowledge. On December 21 between 4:30-5:15 pm CST, our Enchanted Encounters for Kids continues with a virtual visit with Aunt Holly for more holiday stories and songs.

Starting on Saturday, December 11 and through the end of December, the Driehaus Museum will feature Sounds of the Season, with live music in the Mansion to enhance the spirit of the season. It's included with admission. On Saturday, December 18 from 3:00-6:00 pm CST, the Museum will feature carolers, who will serenade visitors in and outside of the Museum. This delightful afternoon will be accompanied by roasted chestnuts and other sweet surprises. This event is free to everyone.

This year the Museum has expanded its opening hours to include Tuesday-Thursday, December 21, 22, and 23 from 12-5 pm CST.

About the Richard H. Driehaus Museum

https://driehausmuseum.org/about/about-the-driehaus-museum

Programs at the Richard H. Driehaus Museum

https://driehausmuseum.org/programs

Address: 40 East Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60611 Phone: (312) 482-8933 Website: driehausmuseum.org

Facebook.com/RHDriehausMuseum

Twitter.com/driehausmuseum

Instagram.com/driehausmuseum

For more information, please contact:

Julie Treumann

jtreumann@driehausmuseum.org

(312) 874 5909

View original content:

SOURCE The Richard H. Driehaus Museum