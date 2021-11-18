InventHelp Inventor Develops Blackout Coverage Accessory for Windows (SOG-542)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple means of darkening a car, truck, RV or home while also blocking harmful ultraviolet sun rays," said an inventor, from Folsom, Calif., "so I invented the BLACKOUT. My design reduces harsh light within a vehicle or home."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective blackout coverage accessory for any car, truck, RV or home window. In doing so, it ensures that the light is properly blocked. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a custom design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for vehicle owners and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-542, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp