LindenGiving to Donate 100 Thanksgiving Meals

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindenwood University's community outreach endeavor, LindenGiving, will partner with OASIS Food Pantry for a second year to provide 100 Thanksgiving meals to St. Charles families in need.

The meals will be delivered November 20 to homes or picked up from Lindenwood campus in the parking lot of the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts. Recipients were identified through partnership with OASIS Food Pantry and will receive a full complement of Thanksgiving menu items including a turkey, vegetables, stuffing, dairy essentials and dessert.

"Giving back to our community is the heartbeat of this organization. Not only do we want to supply a special Thanksgiving dinner with all of the fixings, but we hope to provide experiences that will translate into lifelong memories for these families," said LindenGiving Chair Beverly Porter. "We are so grateful for all that we have been given and are so thrilled to again be able to share with others.



LindenGiving has also been identified as the University's Giving Tuesday initiative, which invites supporters to make a gift in the spirit of the holidays. For those who would like to contribute financially to LindenGiving, please make a gift this month. To learn more about LindenGiving initiatives, visit www.lindenwood.edu/lindengiving

Lindenwood University, founded in 1827, is an independent university offering more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in diverse areas of study and traditional and accelerated formats, including online. Lindenwood University is dedicated to providing real experiences, differentiating academic programs, promoting academic excellence, optimizing resources, and delivering a high-quality experience with the goal of successful student experience leading to a lifetime success.

