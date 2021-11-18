Netskope Names John Giacomini to Lead North America Sales Longtime security sales leader to drive next phase of growth in Netskope's largest region as global demand accelerates for SASE architecture and SSE services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader, today announced the appointment of John Giacomini as Senior Vice President of Sales, North America. Giacomini will lead sales and field teams in Netskope's largest region as part of Netskope's aggressive global growth and the massive customer demand for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Security Service Edge (SSE) solutions.

A highly regarded sales and go-to-market leader with deep experience in security and technology, Giacomini has led top-performing, cross-functional teams for decades. He was most recently Chief Revenue Officer at Agari, and previously held executive leadership positions at Cylance, transforming sales operations and driving category-leading revenue growth in his first year, ahead of Cylance's acquisition by Blackberry. Earlier, Giacomini held top leadership positions at Forcepoint, Websense, and Blue Coat Systems, managing large teams and developing key relationships across government and the Global 2000.

"Netskope provides the most complete SASE solution in the industry to many of the largest and best known organizations in the world, including over 30 of the Fortune 100," said Chris Andrews, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Netskope. "We are very excited to welcome John to our leadership team, and look forward to how he will drive this next phase of growth in Netskope's largest region."

"The demand for the Netskope Security Cloud as part of Security Service Edge (SSE) and a proper SASE architecture is at an all-time high. I am very excited to be joining Netskope on this next stage of the growth journey," said John Giacomini. "Netskope has established itself as a leader both in vision and execution, and the combination of timing, solution, and culture is unmatched among other companies going after the massive SSE and SASE opportunity."

Netskope recently attracted $300 million in new investment , achieving a post-money valuation of $7.5 billion on top of rapid growth in what leading analysts estimate to be a $30 billion total addressable market by 2024. Giacomini joins several recent executive leadership appointments for Netskope, including leaders from Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, FireEye, Riverbed, Schneider Electric, and more.

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, SWG, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Netskope

netskope@inkhouse.com

View original content:

SOURCE Netskope