- The national delinquency rate continued its trend of slow but sustained improvement, falling another 4.25% to 3.74% at the end of October

Black Knight's First Look: Mortgage Delinquencies Continue Slow and Steady Improvement; Foreclosure Activity Remains Muted Even As Forbearance Exits Mount

Black Knight's First Look: Mortgage Delinquencies Continue Slow and Steady Improvement; Foreclosure Activity Remains Muted Even As Forbearance Exits Mount - The national delinquency rate continued its trend of slow but sustained improvement, falling another 4.25% to 3.74% at the end of October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at October 2021 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.)

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.74%

Month-over-month change: -4.25%

Year-over-year change: -41.90%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.26%

Month-over-month change: 2.16%

Year-over-year change: -22.03%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 4,000

Month-over-month change: 2.56%

Year-over-year change: -14.89%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.95%

Month-over-month change: -9.18%

Year-over-year change: -38.34%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.27%

Month-over-month change: -8.93%

Year-over-year change: 297.89%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,986,000

Month-over-month change: -82,000

Year-over-year change: -1,451,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,106,000

Month-over-month change: -127,000

Year-over-year change: -1,153,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 138,000

Month-over-month change: 3,000

Year-over-year change: -40,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,125,000

Month-over-month change: -78,000

Year-over-year change: -1,491,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Louisiana: 8.74% Mississippi: 7.52% West Virginia: 5.76% Oklahoma: 5.64% Alabama: 5.60%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Utah: 2.42% California: 2.42% Washington: 2.31% Colorado: 2.30% Idaho: 2. 05%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 3.86% Louisiana: 3.74% Maryland: 2.94% Alaska: 2.91% Oklahoma: 2.88%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage

Hawaii: -47.17% Nevada: -35.14% California: -32.76% Florida: -25.13% New Jersey: -24.28%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage

Louisiana: 11.13% Iowa: -5.05% Alabama: -6.19% West Virginia: -7.04% Mississippi: -8.76%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets. 2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:





Michelle Kersch Mitch Cohen 904.854.5043 704.890.8158 michelle.kersch@bkfs.com mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.