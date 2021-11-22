Initial Phase of Expansion Efforts Will Provide More Than 140,000 Residents and Businesses Across Oklahoma with Access to 10 Gigabits and Beyond of Symmetrical Bandwidth

First Phase Of Bluepeak's Several Hundred Million Dollar Investment To Bring A High-speed, Fiber-to-the-home Network To Oklahoma Is Underway Initial Phase of Expansion Efforts Will Provide More Than 140,000 Residents and Businesses Across Oklahoma with Access to 10 Gigabits and Beyond of Symmetrical Bandwidth

DENVER, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, announced today that the first phase of its several hundred million dollar expansion initiative to bring its state-of-the-art, fiber-to-the-home network to the state of Oklahoma has commenced. The company has already broken ground on construction in Enid, Perry and Stillwater and has city franchise approval to begin construction in Bartlesville, Clinton and Tonkawa. Additional approvals are in process in Lawton, Elk City and Weatherford. Once completed, this initial phase represents an investment by Bluepeak of approximately $140 million to construct a high-speed, fiber-to-the-home network that will be available to more than 140,000 residents and businesses across Oklahoma.

(PRNewsfoto/Bluepeak)

"Fast, reliable broadband connectivity is integral to every community, regardless of size, especially now," said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak. "Choice of carrier and access to a next-generation, fiber-to-the-home network is increasingly important for economic development and Bluepeak will be helping to create dozens of jobs in our expansion markets including construction, technicians, sales and call center personnel. We're thrilled to be partnering with these communities in Oklahoma and our expansion will help meet their growing needs today and in the future. Now that we're well into construction in the first phase of our expansion in Oklahoma, the excitement and momentum is really building."

According to BroadbandNow, Oklahoma ranks 26th in the nation for state broadband access and only 26% of Oklahoma residents have access to fiber-optic service. With Bluepeak's advanced fiber connection, residential customers can get up to 5 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth and businesses can get up to 10 gigabits and beyond of symmetrical bandwidth. Bluepeak's fiber network will provide faster speeds, better connectivity, and the bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.

As a company that invests in the communities in which it does business, Bluepeak also recently announced that they are an official partner of the Oklahoma State University Cowboys & Cowgirls. Bluepeak's relationship will include supporting the remaining home football games in 2021 and the entire 2022 season; men's and women's basketball, wrestling and baseball seasons, as well as various on-site displays and events in-stadium and through OSU Athletics' official digital platforms.

"Oklahoma is incredibly important to Bluepeak's growth strategy, so partnering with OSU was a natural fit given their loyal and passionate fanbase that's the heart of both Stillwater and the region," said Fish.

About Bluepeak

Bluepeak is building a faster, more reliable internet without the things that get in the way of great service—like red tape, hidden fees, and slow response times. Offering up to 5 gigabits of speed for residential customers and 10 gigabits for businesses, Bluepeak is a whole new ballgame — from internet to TV, to connecting every device in a home, to powering a business, Bluepeak not only provides the best fiber connections in the communities it serves, but also meets the growing needs for how its customers live.

Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022. Visit www.mybluepeak.com to learn more or connect with us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Media Contact:

Brad Krebs

314-973-8090

bkrebs@wearecsg.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bluepeak