GiftNow Partners with Peet's Coffee to Make it Easier to Give the Gifts They'll Love This Season Leading artisanal coffee brand provides gift options that recipients can customize

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee® is making its roasted-to-order coffees available for personalized digital gifting with the gift experience management platform GiftNow, a Synchrony solution.

The gift of Peet’s Coffee can be customized to the recipient’s taste and delivered with a personalized digital unboxing experience, thanks to GiftNow, a holistic gifting solution.

Peet's Coffee has created a highly customizable coffee experience on peets.com that allows coffee lovers to choose their preferred blend and grind type before the coffee is roasted. With GiftNow, Peet's enables customers to digitally gift personalized experiences to friends and loved ones, who will then receive a unique unboxing experience and have the opportunity to modify their gift to their taste and preferences and update delivery information before their gift ships. Peet's customers can use GiftNow for special occasions, holidays and "just because" celebrations.

"Brands of the future must deliver customized and differentiated experiences that directly map to consumers' needs in the moment," said Pari Raccah, general manager for GiftNow at Synchrony. "Leading merchants like Peet's are seeing the value of a holistic, integrated gifting solution as a way to build loyalty and serve customers in new ways. GiftNow provides Peet's the chance to reach more customers by simplifying the gifting process and delivering the gift of fresh roasted coffee in a more meaningful and personalized way."

"Creating an unparalleled customer experience has always been Peet's mission," said Justin Brennan, vice president digital marketing and e-commerce, Peet's Coffee. "We're excited about the ability to gift the perfect coffee for each palette and hope that giving our customers the ability to personalize the Peet's Coffee gifting experience will make their holiday shopping easier and more fun. And ensure that everyone unwraps a gift they'll love."

Gift shoppers can choose a coffee or gift item from peets.com and select the GiftNow button for digital gift wrapping and the option to include a personalized greeting or video. The gift notification will be sent to the recipient by email, text, FB messenger or can be printed out to be delivered in-person. The recipient will then be notified with a personal digital unboxing experience and recipients can exchange or modify their gifts before they are roasted or shipped, including customizing the grind or changing the pre-selected blend to deliver the best gifting experience possible. Coffee gifts will be shipped within 24 hours of roasting, or shoppers can choose from tea, coffee gear or other Peet's gifts to make the holidays brighter. GiftNow orders can be digitally delivered instantly – ideal for last-minute gifters – or scheduled for a later time.

Peet's expects a popular seasonal gift will be the annual fan-favorite Holiday Blend . The Holiday Blend, also available in decaf and K-Cup® pods, is an ode to the festive season and is crafted from Peet's most spectacular beans. It is also the gift that gives back. For every pound of Peet's Holiday Blend purchased at a coffeebar or online Peet's will donate $1 (up to $40,000) to La Cocina , a San Francisco based non-profit committed to increasing inclusivity in the food industry and to solving inequity in business ownership for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and immigrant food entrepreneurs.

GiftNow is available on purchases of $10 or more on Peets.com. A full selection of gifts can be found at peets.com/gifts . For more information on all Peet's Coffee's Holiday season offerings, visit peets.com/holiday.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

About Peet's Coffee

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and ecommerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets.

