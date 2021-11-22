Infoblox Unveils The Big Switch Off Challenge

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc., the leader in cloud-first DNS management and security, announces The Infoblox Big Switch Off Challenge, as a part of its larger commitment to Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). On Tuesday, November 30, as a part of its Global Giving Tuesday efforts, Infoblox employees worldwide are encouraged to turn-off all electronics for one hour (from noon to 1 pm in their local time zone). For 24 hours anywhere in the world, Bloxers (as employees are called) join together to create greater awareness about global greenhouse gas emissions and ways to reduce our carbon footprint.

"ESG is a business priority at Infoblox and is a critical part of our ethos, being a company that is kind," said Zafar Brooks, Global Leader of Diversity and Inclusion at Infoblox. "The Big Switch Off Challenge is a fun yet practical way for our global workforce to come together and raise awareness about the impact of climate change. We invite everyone to join us in this small gesture to help create a kinder environment."

Infoblox created Kind as a global CSR initiative to do good in the communities where employees work and live. Through Kind, Infoblox does its part to help improve the state of the world for humankind. Addressing climate change and our carbon footprint are key components of the program.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pf5Bi2NmwYE&ab_channel=Infoblox

