Jason Lobell Assumes Role As Chief Technology Officer At Cyber Defense Labs

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Defense Labs, a Dallas-based expert cybersecurity services firm that helps companies strengthen security and reduce risk across their business environments, announced today that Jason Lobell, managing director of cyber managed security services and deputy chief technology officer, will be promoted to chief technology officer (CTO).

Jason Lobell is chief technology officer (CTO) at Cyber Defense Labs.

"Jason Lobell has extensive global experience in building and operating enterprise grade technology and cybersecurity solutions," says Jason Cook, president of Cyber Defense Labs. "You add to this his trusted team leadership style, as well as his innovative record in designing, building and operating services that address the needs of our client-partners, he is going to make a great addition to our already strong leadership team."

Since joining Cyber Defense Labs in 2019, Lobell has overseen the organization's 24x7 security operations center, developed innovative cybersecurity solutions for businesses, and leveraged state-of-the-art technologies to design, implement and operationalize best-of-breed cybersecurity services to detect and remediate threats.

Prior to joining Cyber Defense Labs, Lobell served as director of security operations and services at Comcast, an American telecommunications conglomerate. During his tenure at Comcast, he provided cybersecurity solutions and oversight for incident response and forensics, threat intelligence, and threat hunting.

"Organizations are under constant cyber threat. They need a trusted partner to assess and improve their cybersecurity program, while identifying and responding to threats, so they can reduce their risk and focus on their core business," said Lobell. "I appreciate the opportunity to continue leading an energetic and talented team of experts committed to delivering these results for our client partners."

Previously, Lobell spent nearly 10 years at BT, a multinational telecommunications holding company formerly known as British Telecom. There he held a variety of security operations and engineering roles, including security analyst, lead security technical design authority and cyber transformation manager. As lead security and technical design authority, Lobell successfully designed and implemented several complex, globally diverse security infrastructure rollouts. He concluded his tenure with BT as head of global cyber threat management operations.

Lobell has helped governments and corporations protect critical infrastructure and key assets spread across over 160 countries. Spanning a variety of business sectors, Lobell has protected company operations from cyber threats and built and managed security operations centers on behalf of a range of multinational companies.

About Cyber Defense Labs

Cyber Defense Labs is a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies detect, manage and respond to today's cyber risks. We provide trusted cyber risk management services to help companies reduce business risk before, during, and after a cyber event. For more information about Cyber Defense Labs, visit us at www.cyberdefenselabs.com, read our blog follow us on LinkedIn.

