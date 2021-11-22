Pega Signs UK Armed Forces Covenant

READING, United Kingdom, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, has signed the United Kingdom Armed Forces Covenant. The Covenant, first introduced in 2011, is a promise by the nation ensuring those who serve, or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

Photo shows Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Nick Hine, CB and Hayden Stafford, president of global client engagement, Pegasystems signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

Pega recognises the value serving personnel, reservists, veterans, and military families bring to its business and to the country and in signing the document, is committing to uphold the principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, the full list of which can be viewed on the Pega UK Armed Forces Covenant page.

Historically, there have been numerous ways in which service personnel, their dependents, and veterans have been disadvantaged in the provision of goods and services compared with the rest of the population. The Armed Forces Covenant was introduced to create true equality for the community.

Signing the Covenant signals genuine and deliberate intent to support the employment of service leavers and veterans and highlights armed forces-friendly organisations. Additionally, there are many other benefits such as supporting reservist employees and offering flexible leave for service spouses and partners before, during, and after deployments.

Quotes & Commentary:

Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Nick Hine, CB said, "The Armed Forces Covenant is an excellent example of the significant contribution our industry partners can make in supporting our service personnel. In pledging their continued support, Pega is demonstrating they recognise the value of both regular and reserve members, as well as their military families and veterans. By signing, Pega will continue to make a meaningful difference not only to those who serve but also to the wider defence community."

"I'm proud to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and to pledge Pega's continued commitment to doing all we can to ensure those actively serving, reservists, veterans, and military families are treated fairly and equitably," said Hayden Stafford, president of global client engagement, Pegasystems. "We, our clients, and our partners benefit from continuing to bring in people with diverse skills and backgrounds and with values that align closely with our own. As we work with many of the world's governments and their agencies, the perspective of those associated with the military is especially relevant."

