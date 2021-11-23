The All-New Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale Now Accepting Reservations Ahead of Early 2022 Opening

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A modern reflection of the classic yacht club lifestyle, the all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale is now confirming arrivals for its opening in early 2022. A prime beachfront address in the heart of a celebrated vacation city, Four Seasons is bringing unrivalled style and legendary service to one of the world's top yachting destinations.

General Manager Mazen Saleh, who was most recently Resort Manager at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, talks about the enduring appeal of the area: "Each of South Florida's coastal communities has its own unique charm. From beach to city, Fort Lauderdale has a youthful and vibrant spirit, and we are channelling that energy, along with yacht club-style traditions, into our team and all the experiences we are creating for our guests."

Among the Hotel's features are 189 accommodations including suites and hotel residences, an expansive third floor pool terrace overlooking the ocean, spa and wellness offerings, Kids For All Seasons, oceanfront dining at Evelyn's Table, and Honey Fitz, the lobby cafe and champagne bar. Just above the lobby is a dedicated level of event spaces, while the uppermost floors of the 22-storey tower are home to 42 Four Seasons Private Residences.

"As worldwide travel gradually resumes, Four Seasons is continuing to expand its portfolio with an aim to offer the very best luxury hospitality experiences that welcome guests from near and far with renewed excitement and our unwavering commitment to the highest standards," says Antoine Chahwan, Four Seasons President, Hotel Operations - Americas East. "In Fort Lauderdale, in concert with our esteemed owner partner Nadim Ashi of Fort Hospitality, we are poised to usher in a new era in one of America's most beloved seaside communities."

Global Visionaries

Fort Hospitality, led by developer and entrepreneur Nadim Ashi, is committed to delivering the highest standards of quality. Together with Four Seasons, the collection of South Florida properties within its portfolio is recognised for being the region's finest hotels, resorts and residences. At Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, Ashi envisioned bringing an inspiring sense of possibility to this next-generation coastal city and selected a global design team to create a beachfront address with a foundation of style.

Beginning with award-winning Miami-based architect Kobi Karp, the building's curved silhouette is emblematic of the sleek lines of a luxury yacht, creating a free-flowing appearance that catches the best of both the ocean and the city. The fresh white materials and clean contemporary lines were drawn from the city's modern and youthful spirit.

Inside, London-based and internationally renowned Tara Bernerd & Partners was chosen to design the Hotel's public spaces, rooms and suites. Seeking inspiration from Fort Lauderdale's yachting heritage, an era when frolicking in the sun first put Florida on the holiday map, Tara Bernerd's design marries a Riviera lifestyle with the freshness and elegance of mid-century modernist design.

Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, based in London and New York and known for designing some of the world's best hotels, restaurants, bars and private members' clubs, imagined the Hotel's expansive Ocean Terrace including the pool experience and oceanfront restaurant, Evelyn's Table. Here, Martin Brudnizki sought to create a space that exudes the tradition of a yacht club and the glamour and fun of Four Seasons in Fort Lauderdale. In this sense, the design features a polished palette of blues, whites and woods along with beautifully rounded detailing to create a nautical feeling that is sophisticated and fresh.

The outdoor spaces further come to life by celebrated boutique firm Fernando Wong Outdoor Living Design, headquartered in Miami Beach with addresses in Palm Beach and The Hamptons. On the ground level, guests can stroll through the sculptural green gardens that line the paths from the Hotel to the beachfront boulevard. Elevated on the third-floor Ocean Terrace, varietals of tropical palms and greenery frame the Hotel's ocean vistas while also creating a sense of privacy.

The collective result is modern and inviting, balancing retro elegance with a vibrant contemporary attitude. Beginning with the moment of arrival, guests are embraced by the charismatic personality of Fort Lauderdale.

A Place in the Sun: Pools and Beach

Long days in the sunshine may be best enjoyed on the third level Ocean Terrace, featuring panoramic Atlantic Ocean views from two horizon-edge pools – one serene and one more playful. From morning aquafit to weekend Sunset Hour gatherings, there's activity all day long. Attentive Four Seasons service brings cocktails and poolside fare.

Those who prefer their toes in the sand can also hit the beach, with a dedicated area for Four Seasons guests. Before heading out, guests can create their own picnic from Honey Fitz, stop by the beach toys station, and let the Beach Concierge plan the perfect day, including local water sports.

Spa Serenity

Inspired by the infinite waterways that weave through Fort Lauderdale, the spa journey at Four Seasons reflects the movement of water, from transformative facials to the signature ebb and flow massage. Featuring products by local and global experts, guests can sample exclusive brands in the experiential boutique before relaxing in soothing lounges complete with salt-wall saunas, aroma steam rooms and ice fountains.

Restaurant and Bar Experiences

At Evelyn's Table, coastal cuisine meets eastern Mediterranean flavours in a space that blends seamlessly with the glistening ocean waters it looks out upon. Named for Evelyn Fortune Lilly Bartlett - a Fort Lauderdale luminary most notable for the beauty she bestowed upon the city - the atmosphere is both sophisticated and fun.

An inviting all-day lounge, Honey Fitz takes its name from the Presidential yacht made famous by John F. Kennedy. Entering from the grand space that welcomes guests to the Hotel, awake to gourmet coffee creations and pastries by day and enjoy wine and champagne by night.

An additional restaurant concept overlooking Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard will debut in fall 2022.

Celebrations at Four Seasons

With an atmosphere of a private yacht club and attentive Four Seasons service, the new Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale brings expertise, exceptional cuisine, and personality to weddings, milestone celebrations and gala events. Meeting planners can also consider the benefits of sun-lit spaces offering inspiring ocean views along with an outdoor beachfront terrace, and plenty of ways for attendees to spend down time, just moments away from the city's best shops, restaurants, marinas and entertainment.

Be among the first to experience the newest Four Seasons in South Florida: In celebration of its grand opening next year, Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale is extending a special introductory offer featuring 15 percent savings off the regular room rate. To reserve, call +1 754 336-3100 or book online.

Four Seasons in Florida

In addition to the all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, the Fort Hospitality portfolio of Four Seasons in South Florida includes Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, and Four Seasons Hotel Miami.

Additional properties in the state of Florida include Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, and the company recently announced plans to transform the legendary Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club on Florida's Gulf Coast into a Four Seasons experience.

