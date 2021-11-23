Expanded User Base for IAQ Systems to Boost Replacement Filter Sales Post Pandemic

CLEVELAND, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic gave new importance to indoor air quality, with sales of replacement filters for IAQ system sales surging to $1.1 billion in 2020, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis:

Freedonia Group logo

In order to reduce the indoor transmissibility of COVID-19, consumers and businesses purchased filters for new or existing IAQ systems at record levels.

Many current owners of IAQ systems stocked up on multiple units and started to replace filters more often than they did prior to the pandemic to optimize IAQ system performance.

With many consumers spending more time at home, the amount of airborne contaminants increased in many homes, and so did their filter replacement needs.

Replacement Filter Demand Continues to Grow in 2021

Increased awareness about indoor air quality due to COVID-19 as well as other factors such as pollution and wildfires has driven further growth in replacement filter demand through 2021. While sales levels will begin to moderate in 2022, replacement filters are projected to provide the only continued gains in the larger IAQ equipment market through 2025.

Going forward, suppliers of replacement filters will benefit from a significantly enlarged user base due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales of higher value products like smart systems will help create recurring revenue, while systems with multiple levels of filters will support volume gains. However, competition from generic replacement filters will continue to limit price growth over the long term.

Want to Learn More?

Indoor Air Quality Equipment covers the US market for indoor air quality equipment. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts to 2025 and 2030 are provided for indoor air quality equipment demand both in units and in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation) by product, market, and technology. Also included are consumer survey insights as well as corporate analysis including market share.

Products in the scope of this report include central systems and local units (room-specific or location-specific, including those that are portable). Also included are:

mechanical ventilation systems that can be sold separately from an overall heating or cooling system

local units purchased by consumers for personal use outside of the home (e.g., during leisure activities, driving, work, or school)

replacement filters

Technologies used by indoor air quality equipment include:

air filtration

electrostatic air cleaners

ionic air cleaners

niche technologies, including ozone, ultraviolet (UV), and other smaller volume products

Markets (sectors):

residential (single-family, multifamily)

commercial (office buildings, retail, foodservice, other)

institutional (healthcare, education, religious)

