Gov. Tom Wolf, AMEI President Simin Curtis Announce Pittsburgh as Global Manufacturing Industrialization Summit (GMIS) Hub

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking from the main stage of The Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS) 2021 in Dubai, UAE, American Middle East Institute founder and CEO, Simin Curtis, celebrated news that Pittsburgh will host GMIS-America—the annual gathering of global leaders, policymakers, and manufacturing industry experts. According to Curtis, Pittsburgh's ecosystem of advanced manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence, and top-tier universities were key factors in the selection as the hub for GMIS-America.

"GMIS couldn't have picked a more exciting host than Pittsburgh, a city that has reinvigorated its economy again and again with a unique brand of grit and innovation," said Simin Yazdgerdi Curtis, founder and CEO of the Pittsburgh-based AMEI. "I'm delighted that the bridge-building mission of AMEI has brought GMIS to our city." Curtis noted that AMEI has been working to bring the inaugural American edition of GMIS to Pennsylvania for several years. The event will take place each year in Pittsburgh, beginning in 2022.

In a virtual address to the conference, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pittsburgh and the commonwealth are ready to welcome the annual gathering of leaders and influencers each year.

"The mission of the GMIS and Pittsburgh's unique ecosystem align seamlessly, so it's an honor to announce that the city will not only host next year's summit but also establish a long-term, collaborative partnership with GMIS," said Gov. Wolf. "Pittsburgh is a city with an incredible history that continues to reinvent itself, and my administration is committed to fueling its growth and transformation—bringing new opportunities to both western Pennsylvania and the commonwealth as a whole."

AMEI panelists to GMIS 2021 also weighed in on the city's selection:

"We do a tremendous amount of business in the (Middle East) region. It's only natural that we partner even more and take that next step." — Michael Lordi, CEO, Elliott Group

"The Pittsburgh region has long been an innovator in the realm of advanced manufacturing," said Petra Mitchell, President and CEO of Catalyst Connection, a private, nonprofit economic development organization dedicated to supporting manufacturers in the region. "From our top-tier research institutions, to our unique ecosystem of small-to-midsize manufacturers, to the forward-thinking public-private partnerships that continue to drive the sector forward -- we couldn't be more excited to exhibit our region on a global stage."

"If you want to build anything—anything—southwestern Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh is the place to be. It's access and connectivity. You won't find it anywhere else. "— Audrey Russo, President & CEO, Pittsburgh Technology Council.

"Pittsburgh is going to be an expert at setting the table and inviting the world for a wonderful meal that will result in a truly wonderful set of tastes for how we solve the pressing problems of the future."— Danny Sebright, President & CEO of U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council.

GMIS Managing Director Namir Hourani said the organization says Pittsburgh's story was a deciding factor. "They (Pittsburghers) were resilient in reinventing themselves, and today, it's home to some of the world's most advanced technologies. They have an amazing story to tell that will resonate very well with manufacturers all over the world."

The conference also heard from U.S. Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade Diane Farrell who expressed strong support for Pittsburgh's selection.

GMIS supports a globally unique cross-industry platform for key players, including manufacturers, governments, non-governmental organizations, CEOs, industry experts, innovators, and investors to create transformational solutions that can only be identified through unified effort and endeavor.

The American Middle East Institute (AMEI), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an independent, non-profit organization, focused on building business, educational, and cultural ties between the United States and the Middle East.

