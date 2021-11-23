Helix Virtual Medicine Helps Employers Prepare for Potential OSHA Mandate

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses are eager to find COVID-19 testing solutions in the event that a new federal mandate takes effect, and Helix Virtual Medicine (HVM) is helping them prepare. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration's (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) would require employers with 100 or more employees to implement a mandatory, weekly COVID-19 testing program for unvaccinated workers.

Helix Virtual Medicine OSHA COVID-19 Testing Program for Employers

With the uncertainty surrounding the implementation of the OSHA mandate, HVM offers a solution and serves as a resource on best testing practices. HVM has provided testing and telehealth solutions to employers throughout the COVID-19 outbreak and can configure solutions to meet every employee's needs while fully complying with the latest government guidelines.

"Through our virtual solution, employers would provide their employees with a safe and secure at-home option," said Robert Rodriguez, CEO of Helix Virtual Medicine. "We can send tamper-proof kits directly to employees and give employers the confidence of a verified solution that includes video monitoring and photo verification."

While the vast majority of commercially available PCR and Rapid tests comply with the scope of the ETS, testing cannot be both self-administered and self-read by the employee.

HVM's fully virtual solution allows for social distancing and medical monitoring with a proprietary tracking software that would make compliance with the latest regulations easy for employers. This solution can service both remote workers and on-site workers from a single testing, recording, and reporting platform.

In partnership with human resources, HVM will provide a link for employees to initiate a video connection with a medical professional once employees receive their test kits. The employee collects a sample, places it into the test kit, and encloses it in a tamper-proof bag. The employee receives a message to take and upload a photo of the result for record-keeping. The HVM staff reviews the result and records the outcome in their proprietary tracking software. This entire state-of-the-art process uses the HVM online management platform and makes it safe, affordable, and convenient for both employers and employees.

As the world works to return to normalcy, Helix Virtual Medicine provides a platform for patients to fulfill all their health care needs by using insurance and conveniently managing the process from their smartphones.

To learn more, please visit helixvm.com/osha. Employers interested in implementing HVM's testing program should contact Chris Houghtaling at choughtaling@helixvm.com or (954) 363-1066.

About Helix Virtual Medicine

Helix has been a leader in the health care industry for nearly 30 years. We are proud to offer FDA-certified lab results, diagnostic services, and physician-guided care. Our experienced medical team follows all HIPAA requirements to protect your personal health information. We accept most major medical insurance, and our mission is to provide you with a complete and convenient, stress-free experience. Learn more at HelixVM.com.

