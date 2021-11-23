November 29 Deadline for Federal Workers to Show Proof of Vaccination Motivating Businesses to Move Forward with COVID-19 Safety Plans Pause in Private Sector OSHA Vaccine Mandate Buying Time for Employers to Implement Solutions to Protect Staff, Financial Well-Being

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Monday, November 29 deadline for Federal workers to show proof of vaccination moving full speed ahead, businesses are continuing to implement COVID-19 safety plans in preparation for expected enforcement of a similar vaccine mandate for the private sector making its way through the courts. Employers are utilizing the extra time generated by the legal proceedings to find ways to adhere to the vaccination and testing rules for businesses to protect staff and avoid massive fines of up to $14,000 per violation levied by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

CastleBranch's RealVaccinationID.com proves vaccination status while creating a secure audit trail as protection against liability.

Concerns about last-minute rushes to collect and validate documentation related to vaccinations and legally permissible waivers across entire workforces are leading businesses to seek guidance in building and managing a vaccination record review process. In addition to properly meeting OSHA standards in submitting appropriate paperwork on time, employers are uncovering challenges in carefully documenting the vaccination record review process and creating a secure audit trail to ensure compliance with federal, state, and international data privacy laws and thus avoid thousands of dollars in fines and possible litigation.

To help organizations overcome these challenges, CastleBranch, a North Carolina-based company, created RealVaccinationID.com as a way for employers to collect and manage digital and physical proof of employee COVID-19 vaccination status. This innovative tool enables businesses to answer questions like:

Who received a vaccine and when?

Which vaccine was it?

Is a booster required?

For those who don't have the vaccine, do they have a legally permissible waiver?

Real Vaccination ID features an online interface for individuals to upload vaccine and waiver documentation. CastleBranch's team of highly trained experts confirm vaccine manufacturer, administration date, time between doses, and verify each individual's identity in a manner consistent with state and federal privacy laws prior to issuing a wallet-sized Real Vaccination ID card. These cards serve as a safe, secure, and convenient way for individuals to prove they've received COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, featuring a photo ID of the cardholder, along with their name, address, date of birth, physical identifiers, and a QR code to verify their identity and vaccination status. Cardholders are empowered to maintain control of their medical data and determine who they share it with, while various security measures deter fraud and lamination prevents damage.

Real Vaccination ID can be used in isolation, or as part of CastleBranch's Essential Tool Kit, which includes diagnostic test tracking for a reliable audit trail of weekly test results. The Essential Tool Kit features easy-to-access reporting capabilities and data exporting via secure cloud-based platforms to reduce heavy administrative burdens, helping employers implement a robust vaccine and testing mandate – all in strict compliance with complex government privacy regulations.

CastleBranch is one of the leading providers of vaccination and immunization tracking in the United States and has tracked, reviewed, and/or stored over 35 million medical documents – including complex vaccination and immunization documentation – for a majority of healthcare education programs in every state across the nation. The company built this Essential Tool Kit with inspiration and guidance from some of the world's leading epidemiologists and pandemic disease policy experts. It's also been endorsed by both the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), the nation's two largest nursing healthcare associations, representing more than 80 percent of nursing education in the country.

About CastleBranch:

Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch is one of the leading providers of vaccination, immunization tracking and diagnostic test tracking in the United States. With 25 years' experience, the company has collected, reviewed, and/or stored over 35 million medical documents for a majority of healthcare education programs across the nation. Their applications are designed to maintain strict compliance with state and federal privacy regulations; create a detailed audit trail along every step of the process; and to help organization handle the logistics of implementing a complex vaccine mandate at scale.

