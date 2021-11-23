Show-Stopping Line-Up Featuring Shania Twain, Florida Georgia Line and Sam Hunt Confirmed for Boots and Hearts 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Republic Live, producers of Boots and Hearts Music Festival , today announced the highly anticipated line-up of headliners for the 2022 festival including multi-Grammy award-winning country music superstar Shania Twain. Joined by Sam Hunt and Florida Georgia Line, Twain returns home to headline Canada's largest camping and country music festival taking place from August 4-7, 2022, at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario.

"Having internationally acclaimed icon Shania Twain perform at Boots & Hearts Music Festival at Burl's Creek is an absolute dream come true," said Eva Dunford, Founding Partner, Republic Live. "As a Canadian, family run business whose pride and joy is this festival, we couldn't be more excited about the incredible headliners confirmed for our comeback year. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Boots and Hearts will be Shania's only North American festival performance for 2022 and her first-ever appearance at a Canadian music festival, so it's an even greater honour to have her join the Boots family. We can't wait to welcome home the artists, fans, partners, suppliers, and staff who make Boots & Hearts an incredible experience."

Joining Shania Twain as 2022 headliners are country music superstars Sam Hunt and Florida Georgia Line. While Sam Hunt's first ever Canadian performance was on the side stage at Boots and Hearts in 2014, we are thrilled to have him headline the main stage this year. Florida Georgia Line return to Boots & Hearts as fan favourites for the third time following their electric headlining appearances in 2015 and 2018.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the return of Boots and Hearts, Twain's appearance on Sunday August 7th will feature all-Canadian, all-female main stage performances from start to finish. As a leading country music festival in North America, Boots and Hearts and Republic Live are incredibly proud to be celebrating female artists with a first-ever all-female dedicated main stage headlined by the iconic Shania Twain.

"As a Canadian team focused on representing Canada in the global festival market, we're honoured to host a Canadian country superstar on Canadian soil to celebrate everything she's done for our genre," said Brooke Dunford, Director of Booking and Brand Strategy, Republic Live. "For many of our fans and fellow artists, Shania Twain has had a big impact on what we know and love about country music. It was important to us to celebrate her success as a female in country music and beyond, with incredible female talent that is both making waves across the border and within Canada. We're extremely proud of all the female artists in our line-up and we're excited to showcase their talents alongside the Queen of Country. There's no doubt the theme for 2022 is LET'S GO GIRLS! "

Weekend and single day tickets will be available for the 2022 festival allowing guests to go for the day to experience Canada's award-winning festival or stay all weekend long to celebrate the best of #BootsLife. Ticket pre-sale starts Wednesday November 24 at 10am and opens to the public on Friday November 26 at 10am.

Direct support artists Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell and more are also confirmed to perform. Additional artists and the full line-up will be announced in the New Year.

Visit www.bootsandhearts.com for more information about artists, tickets, camping, and accommodations.

About Republic Live

Founded in 2011, Republic Live is a privately-owned Canadian live entertainment company. Republic Live takes pride in creating world-class, time of your life experiences. The company works with a multitude of partners on a variety of platforms to create unique experiences for fans, artists, industry partners and sponsors. Republic Live's flagship event is Boots and Hearts Music Festival, Canada's largest camping and country music festival held annually at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario.

About Burl's Creek Event Grounds

Burl's Creek is Canada's largest outdoor event venue, with the capacity for more than 100,000 people and 45,000 campers. Spread over nearly 600 acres of pristinely landscaped grounds, featuring multiple natural amphitheatres and forested performance areas, Burl's Creek has played host to many of the biggest names in entertainment including The Rolling Stones, Blake Shelton, Neil Young, Miranda Lambert, Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, The Killers and many more. For more information, please visit www.burlscreek.com .

About Boots and Hearts

Boots and Hearts is an annual country and camping music festival produced by Republic Live. Held at the custom designed camping and festival grounds at Burl's Creek, the festival will take place August 4-7, 2022. This year's festival headliners include Shania Twain, Florida Georgia Line, and Sam Hunt. Boots and Hearts is the five-time recipient of the CCMA (Canadian Country Music Association) Festival of the Year Award and Canadian Music Week 2015 Festival of the Year. For more information, tickets and camping offerings, please visit www.bootsandhearts.com .

Website: www.bootsandhearts.com

Instagram: @bootsandhearts

Twitter: @bootsandhearts

Facebook: @BootsandHearts

Hashtag: #BootsBound

Republic Live, producers of Boots and Hearts Music Festival, today announced the highly anticipated line-up of headliners for the 2022 festival including multi-Grammy award-winning country music superstar Shania Twain. (CNW Group/Boots and Hearts Ltd. Partnership)

Joined by Sam Hunt and Florida Georgia Line, Shania Twain returns home to headline Canada’s largest camping and country music festival taking place from August 4-7, 2022, at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario. (CNW Group/Boots and Hearts Ltd. Partnership)

(CNW Group/Boots and Hearts Ltd. Partnership)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boots and Hearts Ltd. Partnership