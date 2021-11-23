Securing medications in the home can help families in the fight against addiction

As U.S Overdose Deaths Surge, Gatekeeper Calls for Better Medicine Storage Securing medications in the home can help families in the fight against addiction

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that 100,300 Americans died of drug overdoses from May 2020 to April 2021, the highest number ever recorded in a calendar year.

Gatekeeper Innovation Inc. secures medications. (PRNewsfoto/Gatekeeper Innovation Inc)

CDC data shows overdose deaths from synthetic opioids (primarily fentanyl), methamphetamine, cocaine, natural and semi-synthetic opioids (such as prescription pain medication) all increased from the year before.

In response to the announcement, Gatekeeper Innovation is calling for better prescription medication safekeeping to prevent the diversion of medications from the pharmacy to the home.

"It's time for action. 100k lives lost due to drug overdose while 70% of teens surveyed claim the home medicine cabinet is their source for drugs," says Kevin Kane, CEO of Gatekeeper Innnovation, Inc. " Prescription pain reliever misuse is the second most common form of illicit drug use in the U.S. Most people aren't going to the streets to get access to these drugs; they are going straight to their medicine cabinets at home. If we want to protect our communities, we need to prevent the diversion of prescription medications after they leave the pharmacy."

Among people aged 12 or older in 2020 who misused prescription pain relievers in the past year, the most common source for the last pain reliever they misused was from a friend or relative in some way (given, bought, or taking them without asking).

According to the Foundation for a Drug-Free World , almost 50% of teens believe that prescription drugs are much safer than illegal street drugs, 60-70% say that home medicine cabinets are their source of drugs.

A report by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health suggests that the majority of prescription drugs abused come from legitimate prescriptions . However, once dispensed, prescription drugs are frequently diverted to people for nonmedical purposes. The study authors recommend a comprehensive approach to the problem including the development of innovative prescription packaging that can reduce nonmedical use and diversion.

Gatekeeper manufactures medication safe storage devices intended to prevent the diversion of powerful prescription drugs from the pharmacy to the home, with a portfolio of products that includes a patented combination locking cap offered as a covered benefit that can secure medications at the pharmacy level, a locking medication box that can secure medications at home, and new IoT technology-based medication locking devices.

"Extending security measures for storing controlled substances from the pharmacy to the home mitigates the risk of accidental poisonings, misuse, and abuse," says Kane. "We've partnered with health payers and pharmacies nationwide to help get medication safekeeping devices offered as a covered benefit, so all patients can secure their medications at home and keep their families and communities safe."

About Gatekeeper Innovation Inc: Gatekeeper Innovation Inc. is a Sacramento-based company offering tamper-evident and abuse-deterrent technology while supporting medication adherence. Gatekeeper Innovation's mission is to provide options for securing prescription medications to help prevent Diversion and Substance Use Disorder. To learn more about Gatekeeper's diversion products, visit: gatekeeperinnovation.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gatekeeper Innovation Inc