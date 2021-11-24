7 Lessons to Apply from 2021 Cyber-Attacks

NYC area cybersecurity expert reviews the major 2021 cyber-attacks to highlight cybersecurity lessons to apply for a safer 2022--in a new article from eMazzanti Technologies

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area cybersecurity expert identifies seven lessons to apply from a review of the prominent 2021 cyber-attacks in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first asserts that no one gets a free pass because businesses of all sizes are targets.

The author then urges readers to apply security patches quickly and improve endpoint security. He cites the REvil attack as an example of the need to monitor vendors. He also relates where backups enabled a video game developer to not pay the ransom when attacked.

"Hackers have hit a wide variety of industries this year, from computer manufacturers to insurance companies, schools and the NBA," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Lesson 1: No One Gets a Free Pass

Lesson 1: No One Gets a Free Pass

"It would be difficult to describe the profile of a typical data breach victim in 2021. Large corporations like Volkswagen and Experian got hit. Even small, low-profile businesses suffered in the Microsoft Exchange and Kaseya attacks. Ransomware crippled manufacturers, municipalities, retail, and more."

Lesson 2: Apply Security Patches Quickly

"When hackers exploited vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Exchange server, they disrupted 60,000 companies and government agencies in the United States. Microsoft released security patches quickly. However, many organizations delayed applying the patches."

A Wakeup Call

Reflecting on the high-profile cyber-attacks of the past year can provide both the motivation and a blueprint for addressing cybersecurity. And the cybersecurity experts at eMazzanti Technologies bring the expertise and tools business leaders need to keep their data and networks safe.

