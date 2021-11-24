Red 6 To Exhibit, Display And Present At I/ITSEC 2021

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red 6, a revolutionary technology firm at the forefront of synthetic air combat training for the United States Air Force will exhibit for the first time at the Interservice/Industry Training Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC). The conference is to be held on Nov. 29- Dec. 3 in Orlando, Florida at the Orlando Convention Center. In addition, to exhibiting, Red 6's ATARS will be on display and available for the public to experience in booth #1922. "The team is very excited to be a part of the world's largest modeling, simulation and training event of the year and we are pleased and proud to be sharing our technology with the public for the first time," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6.

Red 6 (PRNewsfoto/Red 6)

Robinson will be speaking at I/ITSEC in The Signature Event, TalX- XR Acceleration on December 1, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. EST in the Destination Lounge. Following Robinson, Dr. Will Roper, former U.S. Air Force Acquisition Executive and Red 6 Advisory Board Member, will present on December 2, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Robinson and Ret. General Mike Holmes, USAF, and Chairman of the Red 6 Board, will participate in The Focus Event, Tech Vision – Innovation Megatrends Panel in the Destination Lounge.

ATARS is changing the way the U.S. military trains, fights, and wins by addressing and solving several critical needs and shortfalls facing the U.S. military and our allies. Integration into a U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon is in full swing as Red 6 was awarded a SBIR Phase III contract worth up to $70M. Red 6 is also in discussions with Navy leadership and the Commercial Sector.

"Red 6 is ushering in a new paradigm in training. It's a big bold vision but one that I believe will fundamentally transform the readiness and lethality of our warfighters," says Robinson. "Synthetic training environments are going to grow exponentially in the future and Red 6 plans to be a huge part of that growth and success, just stop by our booth and check it out yourself."

For more information about Red 6 visit www.red6ar.com or stop by booth #1922 at I/ITSEC. To set up a time to speak with Daniel Robinson please contact Christina Babbitt at christina.babbitt@red6ar.com.

About Red 6

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS). ATARS is the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that works in dynamic outdoor environments. ATARS allows Virtual and Constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments. By blending augmented reality and artificial intelligence and using both the indoor and outdoor space around us as a medium, Red 6 has redefined the limits of how the world will experience, share, and interact with its information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red 6