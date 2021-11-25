UNice Exclusive Black Friday 2021 Deals

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice Hair, a renowned brand offering virgin human hair products, will hold a great Black Friday deal on 26th November, 29th November, and 30th November this year to help customers enjoy the UNice Black Friday revelry.

As one of the biggest dates on the shopping calendar to grab a discount, Black Friday is around the corner. Although ongoing global supply chain issues cause an increasing amount of backorders and shipping delays, many shoppers are beginning to scour stores for holiday gifts earlier than usual. "Although Black Friday always starts early, there is no doubt that many retailers will give customers the biggest deals of a year on the day. In order to help customers spend joyfully on Black Friday, we decide to provide customers with a series of attractive discounts with various free fast shipping wigs and hair extensions. Next, our incredible employees will come together to deliver the best online shopping experiences for customers throughout the holiday season. UNice also provide a Black Friday Shopping Guide for people to save more" The CEO of UNice Hair, Yunlong Hua said.

During the 26th November, 29th November, and 30th November, UNice Hair will release deep discounts and incredibly low prices, up to 25% off with code BLACK15. Whether hand-tied HD lace wigs, beginner-friendly headband wigs, or protective-style V part wigs, UNice brown wigs, or UNice colored wig, customers can arbitrarily buy what they want or love. Don't miss out, these deals only last on these three days.

Besides, UNice Hair has already improved the speed of its shipping to keep employees safe and deliver products to customers. It means customers can rely on fast and efficient delivery throughout the holiday season and beyond. There are four interest-free installment payments available in UNice Hair, like Paypal, ZIP Quadpay, Sezzle, Afterpay, Klarna. It means customers can freely choose any payment method to purchase what they need or want, without too much economic pressure. Furthermore, UNice Hair also has a 24/7 live chat system, Whatsapp helpline, and a 30-Day Guarantee return policy. Once customers have any doubt in the process of shopping, there will be a professional customer service staff help as soon as possible.

UNice Hair, a world-leading wholesale hair vendors, specialized in selling virgin real human hair products such as human hair wigs, hair extensions, lace closures at affordable prices. UNice Hair is always committing to growing its capability in research, product development, marketing, design to meet customers' needs and set the latest trends.

