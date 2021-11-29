Traffic
Quarterhill to Participate in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces that Paul Hill, CEO, and John Rim, CFO, will participate in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference, which will take place on December 6-8, 2021. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Quarterhill, please contact your representative at Raymond James.

About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterhill-to-participate-in-the-raymond-james-technology-investors-conference-301432545.html

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.