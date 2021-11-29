Spectra7 Microsystems to Participate Virtually in the Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on December 2, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that CEO, Raouf Halim, and CFO, Bonnie Tomei will be participating virtually in the Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.)

Management will be available for virtual meetings during the Conference. Interested investors should contact Spectra7 Investor Relations at ir@spectra7.com, or their Benchmark representative, to secure a meeting time.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Kreps/Jim Fanucchi

Darrow Associates

214-597-8200

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Bonnie Tomei

Chief Financial Officer

669-212-1089

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

John Mitchell

Public Relations

650-269-3043

pr@spectra7.com

