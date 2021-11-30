BioHiTech Global Receives New Food Waste Digester And Maintenance, Parts And Services Orders Of Approximately $1.5 Million From Carnival Corp.

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announces that it has received approximately $1.5 million in new Digester and maintenance, parts, and services orders from Carnival Corp. These Carnival orders represent their continued commitment to sustainability and to supporting their Digester implementations with ongoing BioHiTech support services.

"We are encouraged by Carnival's continued commitment and expanded use of our products and services to meet their ESG goals," said Anthony Fuller, CEO of BioHiTech. "BioHiTech continues to drive strong value for a growing array of brands under Carnival's fleet and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship with value added services. Carnival's adoption of our technology and data solutions and its commitment to sustainable food waste management is further validation for BioHiTech. We look forward to continuing our ongoing affiliation with the Carnival brands and providing further updates as they develop."

BioHiTech's Digesters are equipped with the Company's sophisticated proprietary data analytics platform, providing transparency into the waste stream allowing food waste to be addressed at both the point of generation and disposal.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. Our unique solutions enable businesses and municipalities of all types as well as educational and governmental facilities to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including statements about the estimated contract value, additional purchase orders or deliveries, and the ability of the Company's products to improve environmental outcomes and achieve corporate sustainability goals, are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

