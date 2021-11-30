FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HSI, a leader in Environmental Health and Safety (EHS), compliance and professional development solutions, announced today it has acquired leading e-learning provider Blue Ocean Brain. This acquisition comes on the heels of additional acquisitions by HSI, which most recently included Solv in July of 2021, and is the third acquisition focused on employee professional development and training.

HSI acquires Blue Ocean Brain

Blue Ocean Brain is a leading provider of workplace learning and professional development content, pioneering the microlearning concept over a decade ago. Blue Ocean Brain provides daily, expertly crafted content, designed to support and enhance a company's most important resource – its employees. The Blue Ocean Brain catalog consists of thousands of microlearning lessons spanning modern workplace topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); leadership; emotional intelligence; handling change; communication; and much more. A leader in delivering workplace learning solutions that make professional development accessible and achievable every day, Blue Ocean Brain delivers first-class service to companies of all major industries in over 50 countries around the world.

"Blue Ocean Brain brings an on-demand, daily engagement microlearning platform and content suite that enhances HSI's position and offerings in the HR training and professional development marketplace," says Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI. "Their mission of helping employees learn and grow every day sits squarely in our value system as an enterprise that is committed to continuous improvement and our value proposition for being a sole-source provider for EHS, compliance, and professional development needs of customers."

Claire Herring, CEO of Blue Ocean Brain, stated, "We're excited to join HSI's portfolio of learning solutions and believe this is the right path for our employees and our customers. Joining with a larger industry leader enables us to build upon our mission of making every day an opportunity to learn and reach even more learners with our unique professional development learning solutions."

With its latest capital investment by Waud Capital Partners, HSI has continued to invest in strategic acquisitions that further its mission of making workplaces and communities safer, empowering employee development and simplifying business compliance.

About HSI

HSI is your single-source partner for EHS, Compliance, and Professional Development solutions. HSI provides integrated e-learning content, training solutions, and cloud-based software designed to enable your business to improve safety, operations, and employee development. Across all industries, we help safety and technical managers, human resources, first responders, and operational leaders train and develop their workforce, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. We are a unique partner that offers a suite of cloud-based software solutions including learning management, safety management, chemical SDS management, and more, integrated with our content and training so businesses can not only monitor and manage multiple workflows in one system, but train employees via one partner. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com.

About Blue Ocean Brain

Blue Ocean Brain is a pioneering microlearning firm that combines collaborative consultation, award-winning content, and flexible integration options to help clients of all sizes and industries across the globe develop a high-performing culture of inclusion and learning that aligns with and supports their strategic priorities. Produced fresh daily, Blue Ocean Brain's interactive content and modern user experience bring mission-critical material to the on-the-go learner in a way that fits easily into the natural flow of their workday. Blue Ocean Brain's content is designed to upskill busy employees around important initiatives such as diversity and inclusion, leadership development, employee mental health and well-being, critical thinking, change management and much more. Learn more about their complete learning solution at www.Blue Ocean Brain.com.

