John Meister Joins Newfront Insurance's Rapidly Growing Employee Benefits Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought John Meister on board as a Principal and Employee Benefits Producer. John joins Newfront from Woodruff Sawyer, where he spent the past five years leading client strategy and execution in a wide range of industry verticals, including technology, professional services, and healthcare. Prior to Woodruff, John held similar roles at One Digital and Burnham Benefits.

John Meister

"We are so pleased to have John join Newfront and help deliver a world-class service for his Employee Benefits clients," said Brian Hetherington, President at Newfront. "John has demonstrated an exemplary commitment to client satisfaction and driving industry innovation, making John a perfect fit for what we're building at Newfront."

"John is exceptional in his caring approach to clients, colleagues, and community," said Linde Hotchkiss, EVP, Southwest Practice Leader at Newfront. "We are excited to build around his expertise as we expand throughout Southern California."

"I look forward to delivering premier resources to organizations and comprehensive service to clients," said John Meister. "Newfront's commitment to innovative solutions, service team support, and authenticity from all levels of leadership have convinced me that there's no better place for employees and clients to thrive." Mr. Meister is based in Irvine, California, and serves clients throughout the state.

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 600 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

