Maestro Dobel Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Design Miami/ As The Official Tequila Creators of the Original Cristalino Tequila bring a taste of contemporary Mexican Art and Hospitality with 'Artpothecary'

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maestro Dobel® Tequila today announces a multi-year U.S. partnership as the 'Official Tequila' of Design Miami/, the global forum for collectible design and internationally renowned design fair, bringing Maestro Dobel Artpothecary to Miami, Florida from Tuesday, November 30 through Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Maestro Dobel Tequila

Born from 11 generations of tequila-making legacy, founded by Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel was the first Cristalino to market and continues to innovate in its portfolio of award-winning tequilas. Maestro Dobel Artpothecary - a creative platform and series of immersive experiences - celebrates this eternal pursuit for innovation, working with and showcasing the creative visionaries in contemporary Mexico, who share in the brand's modern-day vision and look to their past to push the boundaries of their respective crafts.

"With a deep rooted passion for the arts and an ongoing commitment to champion those who are masters of their crafts, 11th generation founder Juan Dobel and Maestro Dobel are proud to bring the convergence of art, design and hospitality to Design Miami/ - providing Artpothecary a global platform and live experience to spotlight some of the most innovative Mexican creatives in their fields," said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits.

In its latest iteration, Artpothecary comes to life at Design Miami/ through 'The Fruit Chemist,' a bespoke epicurean and design centric experience in which rare and unusual Mexican fruits are paired to complement Maestro Dobel's smooth range of tequilas. Art world expert and Anónimo Colectivo Founder and Managing Director Alejandra Martinez leads as Artpothecary Creative Director, curating the annual vision for Artpothecary, and commissioning Mexico-based artists to share their work. This December, Martinez has engaged Mexico City-based contemporary furniture and design studio ATRA FORM with designer Alexander Diaz Andersson to dress the experience using his minimalist, yet inventive furniture pieces inspired by his Swedish and Mexican roots. For the first time, the experience will also feature an exclusively curated menu by globally renowned Chef Jorge Vallejo of Mexico City's Quintonil.

"We celebrate our inaugural collaboration with Maestro Dobel and what we anticipate will be an expanded and innovative journey in bringing further visibility to the brand's commitment and history highlighting Mexican artisans," said April Magen, Director of Global Partnerships at Design Miami/.

About Maestro Dobel Tequila

Maestro Dobel® Tequila was born from 11 generations of tequila mastery in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 and introduced to the American market in 2009. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first Cristalino tequila with Dobel Diamante, the first Smoked Tequila with Humito and the first Pechuga Tequila with Pavito – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest range of tequilas.

About Design Miami/

Design Miami/ connects the world through extraordinary collectible design, with live fairs and experiences on four continents that bring together galleries, designers' studios, brands, experts, collectors, and enthusiasts, and designmiami.com, a content-rich digital Marketplace. Each edition of Design Miami/ features museum-quality 20th and 21st century furniture, lighting, and objets d'art from the world's top, expertly vetted galleries with flagship fairs taking place alongside Art Basel in Miami, Florida, each December and Basel, Switzerland, each June. Design Miami/ is also accessible 365-days a year through designmiami.com, featuring shoppable works from Design Miami's expert galleries, DM/BX-a curation of more accessible one-of-a-kind, limited edition, and small batch design objects, as well as virtual programming, and engaging storytelling at the Forum Magazine.

