Spa Space App Appoints Jim Dass as VP People, Finance, and Administration

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ilana Alberico, CEO of Spa Space, is pleased to announce that Jim Dass has joined the company as VP of People, Finance and Administration. A global human resource executive and transformational business leader, he has more than 20 years of experience in multiple industries. Dass joins the Spa Space team to support the company's expansion with innovative strategies to grow financial and human capital.

Jim Dass, VP VP People, Finance, and Administration at Spa Space

"I am so excited to be part of the Spa Space team. This talented leadership team, the vision of the company and the revolution we are creating in this industry are so inspiring. We are going to do great things here," said Dass. "We all believe that people are the center of everything we do, and we are building a vibrant engagement culture and letting our folks stretch and grow."

Dass' vast background includes executive positions in consumer products and industrial-based businesses. Specialties include the creation of an engaged employee culture and diversity and inclusion programs. His strategic initiatives have improved the top and bottom line while i increasing employee retention and satisfaction. In previous roles, he has expanded valuations by 3x, grew EBITDA margins and supported extensive product launch and cash flow improvement strategies.

"We are thrilled to have Jim's vision to support our rapid expansion. His solid leadership and broad-based experience make him an ideal addition to our executive team. Our business is built on people. Jim has made a career of developing world-class talent solutions. I can't wait to see his impact at Spa Space," said Alberico.

About Spa Space

About Spa Space – Spa Space is a membership-based booking and scheduling software system that serves Spa Professionals, Clients, and Facilities. Spa Space's software system has a patent-pending algorithm that matches a client's specific needs and preferences to an expert Professional.

