Conor Green Donates to the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conor Green Consulting LLC is proud to announce a corporate donation to the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center (NIWRC) in support of their efforts to end violence against Native Women, as well as raising awareness and fostering the prevention of Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).

Although the end of November brings the conclusion of Native American Heritage Month, significant issues, such as MMIW, are battles that must be supported year-round. According to the NIWRC:

+4 out of 5 American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence

Native women suffer from violence at a rate of 2.5x greater than others in the US

On some reservations, Native women are murdered at 10x the national average

The recently discovered atrocity of +2,000 Indigenous children's unmarked graves in Canada is chilling and likely just a portion of the full extent of the devastating harm that's been buried under our feet for generations. We fully support US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, and her efforts to "undertake an investigation of the loss of human life and the lasting consequences" of federal Indian boarding schools.

Managing Partner of Conor Green, Todd Bergeron, says "There are so many worthy causes in which we can all support Indigenous people, we are honored to donate to the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center this year. Our hope is to bring more awareness and support to these issues and organizations like NIWRC, who are championing these causes."

For more information about how you can support, or to donate to, the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, please visit their website at www.niwrc.org.

Conor Green Consulting LLC, based in Chicago, IL, is a tribal economic development company which partners with tribal governments and Native-owned business leaders to foster economic development projects for tribes and their communities. Conor Green is the project development partner with the Shinnecock Indian Nation (Southampton, NY) for its cannabis business, Little Beach Harvest LLC. For more information on Conor Green, please visit www.ConorGreen.com or call (312) 778-6410.

