CP's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and CP's Assistant Vice-President Investor Relations to address the BMO Capital Markets 2021 Growth & ESG Conference on Dec. 7, 2021

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nadeem Velani, and CP's Assistant Vice-President Investor Relations, Maeghan Albiston, will address the BMO Capital Markets 2021 Growth & ESG Conference on Dec. 7, 2021, at noon ET.

CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

