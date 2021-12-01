Hit the Slopes and Capture Every Moment with LifeProof

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's one very important holiday upon us – opening day at your favorite ski resort. Capture proof of your first tracks, take photos in the back country and post about your first (ever or of the season) black diamond run with your technology covered by LifeProof.

Capture proof of your first tracks, take photos in the back country and post about your first (ever or of the season) black diamond run with your technology covered by LifeProof.

NËXT features ultra-slim snow proof protection and a clear back to show off your device. With an added pop of color on the sides and 50 percent recycled materials, you'll be ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store. Get the sustainably designed NËXT for select iPhone models including the iPhone 13 lineup.

FRĒ features the legendary LifeProof waterproof design to ensure the weather won't slow down your winter fun. FRĒ is made with sustainable materials and will be available for the iPhone 13 lineup soon. The classic FRĒ design is available now for select iPhone models.

This year's slopes experience isn't complete without an Apple Watch to track your skiing and snowboarding, and AirPods to rock out on the lift. LifeProof's latest addition to the line-up include Eco-Friendly accessories for AirPods (2nd Gen.), AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, Series 6 and Apple Watch SE in 40mm and 44mm made from ocean-based recycled plastics.

Key to every great ski and snowboard season is great snow. And key to great snow is clean water. In line with our corporate mission of giving back, LifeProof invites you to make a difference with us. In partnership with Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof is making donations for every case sold to support a healthier future for our world's water. Consumers can visit lifeproof.com/makewaves to register their product and select the charity of their choice to receive a dollar on us.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com.

About LifeProof:

LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. LifeProof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime.

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #ShowUsYourProof

Notes:

©2021 TreeFrog Developments, Inc. All rights reserved. The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of TreeFrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

LifeProof Cases Logo. LifeProof Cases, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets cases that provide all-environmental protection, functionality and interactivity to SmartPhones and Tablet PCs. The registered brand name 'LifeProof' is inspired by the protection and fully functional convenient operation of the device in rain, in water while swimming or surfing, in mud, sand, dust, snow or ice. The company mantra is 'Freedom' - freedom to be connected anywhere with your mobile device. For more information, visit www.lifeproof.com. (PRNewsFoto/LifeProof Cases, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LifeProof