SDS Rx accelerates growth in Long Term Care Pharmacy segment with the acquisition of Mission Critical Delivery Solutions

CLARK, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SDS Rx, the leading national provider of last-mile, patient-focused logistics solutions, continues to expand its geographic footprint and service offerings in post-acute care pharmacy by acquiring Mission Critial Delivery Solutions, Inc.

Established in 2013, Mission Critical provides specialized same-day delivery and distribution services from Post-acute care pharmacies to patients throughout the United States.

Drew Kronick, CEO of SDS Rx, remarked, "This acquisition is an excellent fit as we implement our strategic growth initiative to expand geographically within the Post-Acute Care pharmacy segment. SDS Rx and Mission Critical share a standard set of values, backend tools and processes on which our combined customers lean. Most importantly, our respective teams share a deeply ingrained commitment to meeting the needs of patients who reside in traditional and non-traditional post-acute care settings.

With this most recent acquisition, SDS Rx has expanded its reach to encompass 33 states with the capacity to serve over one million patients or 84% of the patient population residing in certified care centers within the continental United States. The combined organization brings cost-efficient solutions, years of experience, and innovative technology to pharmacy customers looking for solutions to best serve patients most in need.

Kronick concluded, "Within SDS Rx, we are executing on a bold, transformative vision to create a robust and distinctive service offering and best-in-class customer experience. Our mission, vision, and values have been established, and this acquisition allows us to take a large step forward on that journey."

