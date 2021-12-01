SprintRay to Celebrate International Dental 3D Printing Day on December 3, 2021

For 24 hours, all SprintRay 3D printing resins will be 20% off; customers purchasing US$1,000 or more of product are eligible to receive a free tank or build plate

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay Inc., an industry leader in digital dentistry and 3D printing solutions, today announced that Friday, December 3, 2021, will be SprintRay International Dental 3D Printing Day (D3D), and for those 24 hours, SprintRay will offer a 20% discount on all 3D printing resins. For every US$1,000 spent, customers will also be eligible to receive a complimentary 3D printer accessory – either a resin tank or build platform. The discount and accessories will be available as long as supplies last.

In addition to the D3D discount, SprintRay customers will have the opportunity to donate resin to the newly-launched Bolt Dental Labs Powered by SprintRay initiative at 50% off each bottle. The initiative, which was created in partnership with eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, will help increase access to world-class digital dental care starting initially in Jamaica, by establishing dental clinics, including 3D dental labs and mobile units, in Kingston and Montego Bay.

"SprintRay established D3D to celebrate the game-changing innovation in dental 3D printing since the invention of the first 3D printer 30 years ago, and to continue to increase awareness in the dental community about the efficiencies and access to care we are driving around the world," said Amir Mansouri, CEO of SprintRay. "We remain steadfast in our mission to expand access to digital dentistry through our end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems, and we hope, going forward, the dental community will view December 3rd as a day, not only to take advantage of great discounts, but also to support increasing access to quality dental care through digital dentistry – an effort made possible through donations to Bolt Dental Labs Powered by SprintRay initiative."

SprintRay's dental 3D printing workflows are uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end manufacturing solutions that are both cutting-edge and user-friendly. Dental 3D printing has revolutionized the industry by enabling dental practitioners to deliver mechanically superior, cost-effective and customized night guards, crowns, bridges, dentures, surgical guides and more. With the recent launch of ProCure 2, which brings cure times down to five minutes or less, SprintRay is the first to offer 3D printing technologies that deliver dental products chairside.

The D3D announcement follows SprintRay's recent 501(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its NightGuard Flex 3D printing resin as a Class II medical device in the United States, as well as the recent launch of SprintRay's North American distribution partnership with Nobel Biocare.

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a dental technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals. SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge manufacturing solutions including dental 3D printers, 3D printing software, curing technology, washing systems, and innovative materials. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class care by leveraging SprintRay's highly-specialized, affordable technologies. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com.

