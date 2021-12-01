Taylor Morrison 'Builds Joy' Across Communities this Holiday Season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a community-centric approach to homebuilding, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) emphasizes its dedication to philanthropy by presenting its team members with the gift of giving. For the fifth consecutive year, the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer is helping support local causes through its annual holiday giving program, Build Joy.

Every year, Taylor Morrison asks its team members "If you were given $1,000 to 'Build Joy' in your community, how would you spend it?" Since Build Joy began in 2017, the homebuilder has donated more than $130,000 to help bring 70 philanthropic ideas to life.

"I am repeatedly overwhelmed by the touching and uplifting responses we receive and the passion behind the acts of kindness that follow," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "Philanthropy is infused in our company's DNA and Build Joy is just one of the actions that underscores our team's intrinsic desire to give back."

This year's program is centered around the theme of 'community,' and participants were asked to consider how they could involve or serve their own—whether that meant raising funds for teammates undergoing cancer treatment, showing appreciation for residents of a Taylor Morrison community, or donating to a local charity they have a personal connection to. After nearly 100 heartwarming ideas were submitted for consideration, 15 ideas were selected, and each were awarded funds from Taylor Morrison. This year's acts of kindness included hosting a Friendsgiving for teens living in a group home, treating ICU nurses to a spa day after enduring the emotional turmoil of COVID-19 for nearly two years, funding a field trip for high school students taking construction courses to visit a job site and learn more about the trade, and supporting a team member with $10,000 to put toward her children's college expenses after the sudden loss of her husband.

"Whether it's our customers or our team members, people come first, and that mentality reflects the culture and values that guide our organization," said Taylor Morrison Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Stephanie McCarty. "Beyond building homes, we believe in being good neighbors within our communities and uplifting those around us. It's gratifying to witness our team positively impact communities in meaningful ways and to spread our efforts further each year."

What started as an annual internal program, Build Joy has grown to involve individuals outside of the company. After receiving more than 100 ideas of support from community members, Taylor Morrison has selected more than a handful of ideas and is excited to provide funding to spread kindness even more this holiday season.

In honor of National Build Joy Day on Dec. 2, Taylor Morrison welcomes you and your loved ones to give back to the community you call home. Through National Build Joy Day, Taylor Morrison hopes to scale the meaning behind its philanthropic initiative and encourages anyone to spread kindness, no matter how big or small. Share how you are celebrating National Build Joy Day this year by tagging @TaylorMorrison or using #BuildJoy on social media.

