Bellevue Living Sells 1,319-Units Across Five Apartment Communities In North Texas

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellevue Living, a Nicholas Residential company, is pleased to announce the sale of Bellevue Terrace in Dallas, The Reserve at Bellevue, Bellevue Chase, and The Park at Bellevue in Fort Worth, and Bellevue Heights in Mesquite. Combined, the five apartment communities total 1,319-units.

Bellevue Heights - 286-units - Mesquite, TX

These garden-style communities were all built between 1982 and 1986. Each property is located within a sub-market with quick connectivity to major highways and interstates for easy access to the entire DFW metroplex.

"The sale of these middle-market apartment communities proves our success in generating a return of capital to our investors and taking advantage of each asset's position in demanding markets allowing us to sell at an optimum time," said Paul Panza, CEO and President of Bellevue Living.

This year, Bellevue Living expanded its portfolio to include Georgia and currently owns and operates nine multifamily properties valued at approximately $550 million.

ABOUT BELLEVUE LIVING



Bellevue Living, a Nicholas Residential company, is a fully integrated, privately held real estate investment firm headquartered in Dallas, TX. Bellevue Living invests alongside institutional and private clients in attainable, value-add and opportunistic apartment communities in Tier-1 real estate markets throughout major Sunbelt states, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Tennessee, Nevada, South Carolina, and North Carolina. The company currently holds approximately $550 million of assets under management.

Bellevue Living also operates and manages each community in its portfolio, allowing to produce compelling risk-adjusted returns with current dividends while strengthening neighborhoods.

For more information, visit www.BellevueLiving.com.

Contact: Garrett McGrew

Bellevue Living

Phone:(918) 261-5857

Email: gmcgrew@bellevueliving.com

The Park at Bellevue - 264-units - Fort Worth, TX

Bellevue Terrace - 242-units - Dallas, TX

Bellevue Chase - 264-units - Fort Worth, TX

The Reserve at Bellevue - 263-units - Fort Worth, TX

Bellevue Living Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bellevue Living