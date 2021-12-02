Florida Lottery Achieves 'Striking' Success with Struck By Luck Featuring a Progressive Jackpot Game

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") congratulates the Florida Lottery on the success of its $10 Scratch-Off game, Struck By Luck, which features an innovative progressive jackpot gameplay component. The game not only achieved 'striking' sales results, but outstanding player engagement via the Lottery's digital channels. During the first 10 weeks on the market, Struck By Luck's total sales reached an outstanding $99.83 million, making it the second highest selling game in Florida during this time period across all price points. Furthermore, based on ten-week sales, Struck By Luck one of the most successful $10 summer ticket launch in the Lottery's history!

Struck By Luck offers players the chance to scratch and win up to $1,000,000 instantly or uncover a storm symbol representing a guaranteed instant win of up to $5,000. Excitement is taken to a whole new level when players win the progressive jackpot by simply revealing a money bag symbol—a groundbreaking new instant game feature never before seen in North America. Anticipation builds as winners and hopeful winners alike watch the jackpot grow, via the accompanying app or microsite, from $5,000 up to a maximum of $75,000. This 'electrifying' new play mechanic has generated significant word-of-mouth chatter among Florida players, making this truly innovative game an instant hit.

The digital component of the game has been pivotal in its success. The excitement provided by the digital component has resulted in incredible player engagement, with 90% of digital reveals occurring on a smartphone. Since its launch in mid-August, through to the end of October, the mobile app has over 186,000 downloads, the website has over 850,000 visits, and over one million games have been played. In addition, following the game's launch, the Struck By Luck app ranked in the Top 50 Entertainment downloads in the U.S. in both the Android and Apple app stores.

"We are thrilled with the initial sales results and player engagement generated from the Struck By Luck Scratch-Off game, with some players even telling us they truly feel like they've been struck by luck," said Shelly Gerteisen, Director of Product, Florida Lottery. "We focus on providing our players with games that are innovative and engaging, along with the chance to win exciting prizes, and this game delivers on all aspects. We look forward to exploring new and exciting game concepts with Pollard Banknote to continue providing Florida players games they will love."

"We truly could not have asked for a better partner than the Florida Lottery to bring our multi-channel Struck By Luck game concept to market. Not only was the Florida Lottery fantastic to work with, but our teams' combined enthusiasm in developing this game helped drive retail sales and digital engagement," said Krista Stepa-Ammeter, Director, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "The outstanding results clearly show that players enjoy the experience and the thrill that comes with chasing the instant progressive jackpot feature. We look forward to continuing our work with the Florida Lottery to bring its players engaging games that generate revenue for the good causes it supports."

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $40 billion to enhance education and sending more than 880,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Florida Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenue back into Florida's economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Lottery retailers and transfers to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $77.6 billion in prizes and made more than 3,000 people millionaires. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited