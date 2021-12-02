Micro Focus Announces Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Support for its Full-Stack AIOps Solution

Micro Focus' new Operations Bridge - SaaS release expands capabilities for automated discovery, monitoring, and remediation for multi-cloud and on-premises IT environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO) (NYSE: MFGP) today announced the release of Operations Bridge – SaaS, combining the company's proven Full-Stack AIOps platform with the agility of software-as-a-service. This new offering enables IT organizations to gain complete observability, resolve problems faster, drive efficiencies with automation, and transform their data into actionable insights.

"To develop this new SaaS offering, the Micro Focus team took the best of our proven on-premises AIOps solution and made it SaaS simple," said Rohit De Souza, SVP and GM of ITOM at Micro Focus. "And like our other SaaS offerings, Operations Bridge – SaaS includes flexible consumption and licensing models to reduce start-up costs for organizations, while providing built-in AI that does not need to be licensed, implemented or maintained separately."

The flexibility and speed of Operations Bridge – SaaS deployments eliminate ongoing maintenance, complex upgrades, or capital expenditure approvals. With 24x7 support, access to the Micro Focus OPTIC Data Lake, integrations with over 200 popular IT tools, and automated event correlation powered by machine learning, the solution provides both functionality and ease of deployment with a migration path for existing Operations Bridge customers.

Operations Bridge – SaaS provides a fast path to a Full-Stack AIOps platform to enable organizations to:

Run operations with SaaS-based agility : Respond to constant change with fast, flexible SaaS deployments.

Regain full observability of your IT estate : Automate discovery and monitoring—on-premises and in the cloud. Get dashboards and reports for every role from subject matter experts to non-IT executives.

Reduce noise and isolate problems faster : Transform data into accurate, actionable insights.

Redirect resources to digital innovation: Drive efficiencies across IT operations with automation.

Micro Focus Operations Bridge – SaaS can be purchased from the AWS Marketplace, from Micro Focus IT Operations Management partners and directly from Micro Focus, with a migration path for existing Operations Bridge customers. Its embedded OPTIC platform is one of the ways Micro Focus helps customers bridge existing and emerging technologies in the race for digital transformation.

Micro Focus Operations Bridge – SaaS is now available to customers worldwide.

