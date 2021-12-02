More Than 150 Members of BoardProspects Selected by Savoy Magazine as 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors

BOSTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BoardProspects.com, an innovative software platform which helps corporations cost-effectively recruit world-class board members and maintain a diverse and talented board succession pipeline, today announced that more than 150 of its members have been selected by Savoy Magazine to its list of 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors. The listing, which is released approximately every five years, was included in Savoy Magazine's recent fall issue.

Where Diverse Corporate Boards are Built (PRNewsfoto/BoardProspects, Inc.)

"We are thrilled that Savoy has recognized these members of our prestigious online boardroom community," said Mark Rogers, CEO of BoardProspects. "It is important for Corporate America to continue to diversify the boardroom and efforts such as this by Savoy are critical in helping corporations understand the wealth of diverse boardroom talent which is available."

The more than 150 members of BoardProspects' community recognized by Savoy are current board members from some of the largest and most well-known corporations in the world, including: American Airlines, Bank of America, Boeing, Coca-Cola, General Motors, IBM, Nike, Novartis, Starbucks, and UnitedHealth.

"Our platform is unique in that it allows corporations to have direct access to the members of our community as well as the ability to search for board candidates via 20 different filters, including: skill-sets, board/committee experience, title, industry expertise, age, race, gender, LGBTQ+ status, languages and much more," said Rogers. More than 55% of the boardroom community at BoardProspects are women or ethnic/racial minorities.

Learn more about BoardProspects and how it has disrupted traditional board recruitment at https://www.boardProspects.com.

About BoardProspects.com

BoardProspects.com is an innovative software platform which helps corporations cost-effectively identify, assess and recruit world class board members from its community of thousands of highly credentialed board candidates. The BoardProspects platform leverages technology to improve the board recruitment process for publicly traded and private corporations and provides the tools and features necessary to create a diverse and talented board succession pipeline.

