OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nevada King Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NKG; OTCQX: VKMTF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nevada King Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Nevada King Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VKMTF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company, the fourth largest mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada and the fastest growing mineral claim holder in the United States. The company owns a 100% interest in the Atlanta Mine, a historical gold-silver producer, located 100km southeast of Ely, Nevada, and the Iron Point Vanadium Project, located 35km east of Winnemucca, Nevada. The Iron Point Vanadium Project is located within a few miles of Interstate 80, has high voltage electric power lines running through the project area and a railroad line passing across the northern property boundary. Nevada King Gold Corp. is well capitalized and run by a highly experienced capital markets and mining team.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.