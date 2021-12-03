All-New 2022 Tundra Roars to Life at Toyota Texas

Automaker rolls all-new Tundra off the line and readies for first-ever Tundra hybrid; celebrates with $650,000 in donations to community partners

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas pride is shining bright in San Antonio as production of the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra shifts into drive at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas (TMMTX).

Together with its 2,000 employees and special guests, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, TMMTX celebrated the official line off of the all-new Tundra and hybrid-powered Tundra (Spring 2022), the truck's first-ever major model change at the South Side plant since it began assembling trucks in 2006.

Getting this adventure-ready, go-anywhere truck to market took years of research and development from a hard-working, dedicated team of employees and suppliers – including TMMTX's over 20 on-site suppliers – a point that Toyota Texas president Kevin Voelkel made at today's event.

"Today, we celebrate the hard work, the dedication and this accomplishment that has been years in the making," said Voelkel. "There's no question we are delivering the toughest, most capable, most advanced Tundra to date!"

In 2019, TMMTX announced an investment of $391 million to prepare for production of the 2022 Tundra, pushing its cumulative investment to more than $3.1 billion. The investment helped TMMTX prepare for production of the next generation Tundra by expanding its facility by 141,000 linear feet – equivalent to 470 football fields – to accommodate new processes and cutting-edge technologies to bring the redesigned powerhouse truck to loyal customers. This includes preparations to assemble a hybrid electric version Tundra – the brand's 12th electrified vehicle – that will go on sale in early 2022. TMMTX has the annual capacity to build 208,000 vehicles.

"There is no brand more powerful than Made In Texas, and Toyota's San Antonio-based production of the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra is a testament to that," said Governor Abbott. "Toyota has played a pivotal role in Texas' continued economic success, and I am grateful for the billions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs they have brought to the Lone Star State. The unveiling of the 2022 Tundra and the first-ever Tundra Hybrid is a celebration of what businesses can achieve when they choose to invest in the best state in the nation."

While investments in manufacturing will keep Texans working and Toyota competitive in the marketplace, TMMTX is dedicated to making a significant impact on the community. To further this commitment, the team announced $650,000 in donations to strengthen and expand access to transportation, food, STEM education and workforce development with a specific focus on San Antonio's south side.

Donation Information

$100,000 – San Antonio Food Bank, supporting food accessibility and delivery

$250,000 – VIA, remove mobility barriers and expand mobility options for South Side residences

$300,000 – South Side Independent School Districts, enhancing STEM education, continuing education for educators and wrap-around support services for students

Additional quotes available for media use:

Mayor Ron Nirenberg

"The 2022 Tundra is the latest example of Toyota's innovative excellence," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "This sophisticated new Tundra rolling off San Antonio assembly lines is the result of the continued investment by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas and the dedication of the company's workforce. This is another great day in San Antonio's storied relationship with Toyota."

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff

"I had the privilege of working with Toyota when they made the decision to come to San Antonio in 2002. For nearly 20 years, they have been a great corporate leader and, together with their supply partners, have transformed our economy by adding over 7,000 jobs to the area. We are excited and honored to be here with them today to celebrate the new 2022 Tundra roll off the assembly line."

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama which began production in September 2021.

Toyota seeks to create limitless possibilities for all by embracing a culture of diversity and inclusion to strengthen communities and our business. We collaborate with partners to help communities thrive through access to education, workforce readiness programs, and mobility solutions. For more information, visit ww.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contact

Luisa Casso

210-268-2732

luisa.casso@toyota.com

Onsite Media Contact

Emily Wilemon-Holland

662-507-5148

emily.holland@toyota.com

