2022 Honda Passport Arriving with Rugged New Styling; New TrailSport Model Adds Emotion and Adventure - New rugged styling matches Passport's true off-road capabilities

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restyled and adventure-ready, the 2022 Honda Passport begins arriving at dealerships this winter with a rugged new exterior design that better reflects its true off-road capabilities and more standard features than ever before. Inspired by the spirit of exploration, the first-ever Passport TrailSport takes Passport's new rugged styling even further.

Reflecting customer demand, the Passport EX-L is now the new entry point for Honda's largest 5-passenger SUV. Packed with standard equipment, such as leather seating, one-touch power moonroof and 20-inch alloy wheels, the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for Passport EX-L with two-wheel drive is $37,870 (not including destination and optional paint charges). The new Passport TrailSport features standard torque-vectoring i-VTM4® all-wheel drive, rugged-design tires, unique styling touches, navigation system, roof rails and more, with an MSRP of $42,470.

"Honda has offered weekend adventurers durable and capable SUVs for more than two decades and our newest Passport takes this to a new level," said Michael Kistemaker, assistant vice president of Honda National Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "The new Passport and Passport TrailSport don't just look rugged, they're ready, willing and able to get dirty tackling trails."

2022 Passport Pricing & EPA Ratings

Trim MSRP[i] MSRP Plus $1,225

Destination Charge[ii] EPA Mileage Rating[iii]

City/Hwy/Combined EX-L (2WD) $37,870 $39,095 20 / 25 / 22 EX-L (AWD) $39,970 $41,195 19 / 24 / 21 TrailSport (AWD) $42,470 $43,695 19 / 24 / 21 Elite (AWD) $45,430 $46,665 19 / 24 / 21

Bolder Design Reflects Rugged Capabilities

All-new from the A-pillars forward, Passport's bold design includes a sculpted hood with a pronounced power bulge, squared-off nose and upright grille, and revised front fenders. Around back, a redesigned, more aggressive rear bumper features cutouts for larger twin exhaust outlets, plus a tow hitch cover and skid garnish design that matches the more rugged front-end styling. Passport's tough new look better reflects the rugged capabilities of its strong unibody construction, independent front and rear suspension, standard 280-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine, 9-speed automatic transmission, and available class-leading i-VTM4® torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system.

The exceptional off-road traction management of Honda's i-VTM4® system expands Passport's off-road ability well beyond its crossover-based competition. In addition, Passport's four-mode Intelligent Traction Management allows drivers to customize the i-VTM4® system for different terrains, including sand, snow, mud, and paved roads. With 8.1-inches of ground clearance (with AWD), Passport can navigate tough trails and its 5,000-pound towing capacity (with AWD, with additional equipment) allows it to pull a large camper trailer or off-road toys.

Passport's strong unibody construction and independent front and rear suspension deliver class-leading on-road ride comfort and dynamics. Sharp, precise steering gives Passport a sporty driving character in any situation.

In addition to the features mentioned above, Passport EX-L comes equipped with a power tailgate with remote, blind spot information (BSI), and front and rear parking sensors. Inside, for a sportier, off-road character, Passport EX-L grades now feature high-contrast stitching on standard perforated leather seats, and all trims have new gray instrument cluster illumination and white gauge needles.

The 2022 Passport's expanded list of standard features also includes power adjustable heated front seats, an 8-inch Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, wireless smartphone charging, and remote engine start.

Topping the lineup, the well-equipped Passport Elite features standard i-VTM4® all-wheel drive, unique 20-inch alloy wheels, a hands-free access power tailgate, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, and a heated steering wheel.

The Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver assistive technologies is standard on every Passport. On Passport, Honda Sensing® includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). New for all 2022 Passport grades is a rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder as standard equipment.

Passport TrailSport

Passport TrailSport features standard i-VTM4® all-wheel drive, and a 10mm increase in track width to improve stance and stability. Mounted on machined 18-inch wheels, the unique design of its 245/60R18 tires includes sidewall tread for a more rugged look. TrailSport is further distinguished by its unique grille treatment, and more aggressive front and rear bumpers that include skid plate designs prominently painted silver.

Even the design of the new TrailSport logo, inspired by nature's beauty and the spirit of exploration, expresses the exhilaration of outdoor adventure. Orange TrailSport badges grace its grille and tailgate, while the Passport and AWD badges are painted gloss black instead of the chrome used on the rest of the lineup.

In the cabin, TrailSport stands out with orange contrast stitching on the steering wheel, door panels and seats, amber interior lighting, and the TrailSport logo embroidered on the front seat head restraints and molded into the rubber floor mats. TrailSport also features power folding mirrors for narrow trails, and heated windshield wiper parking area to keep them from getting stuck in frigid conditions.

Complete details on the 2022 Honda Passport, including a full list of specs and features, are available on the Honda Passport pages on HondaNews.com.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, and Accord passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 39 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

