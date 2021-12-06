Capture Holiday Magic With Four Seasons Festive Offerings

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This festive season, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts around the world have prepared an exciting collection of activities and packages to help guests reconnect with loved ones as the end of another year draws closer.
From special menus, to jaw-dropping lobby displays, wellness offerings, family-friendly events and even bespoke home and travel goods, there's no shortage of Four Seasons inspiration to enhance any celebration.
Restorative Winter Wellness
- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole is offering two restorative yoga and intention setting sessions in celebration of winter solstice. Guests can enjoy a complimentary restorative yoga session and wassail, a traditional warming drink.
- Treat winter-ravaged skin to a little TLC with two new winter-inspired treatments from The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Austin. Indulge in an 80-minute repairing Peppermint Facial or a Fire & Ice Massage or enjoy an after-hours private booking that allows for full access of the entire spa complete with Margarita cart.
- The Cranberry Pomegranate Body Treatment at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas is the ultimate form of relaxation, featuring a wrap, head massage, and full body scrub using locally sourced products to leave guests feeling pampered and restored.
- Welcome winter solstice and commemorate the longest night of the year with a guided meditation, sound healing and intention setting at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North.
- The Winter Warmer treatment from The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong relieves winter stiffness and improves sleep with a ritual of frankincense cleanse, followed by a therapeutic massage with frankincense infused oils.
Magical Menus
- THEBlvd Restaurant and Lounge at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel will offer a series of prix fixe menus for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, along with a New Year's Day Brunch complete with enhancement options such as caviar, seafood platter, and Bloody Mary and bottomless champagne bar. The restaurant, which overlooks the famed Rodeo Drive, will also be offering a special holiday afternoon tea, complete with delicate and elegant Italian desserts by Executive Pastry Chef Riccardo Menicucci.
- The Vintage Camper is back at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler for the winter, serving up luxurious decadent hot chocolate and cook-your-own s'mores. Guests can enjoy a Tipsy Snowman, the Resort's playful signature hot chocolate, or wind down with a complimentary wine tasting offered every evening featuring a selection of British Columbia wines.
- Four Seasons Hotel Madrid has curated a perfect plan for Spain's chilly holiday season. Offerings include family-friendly brunch, dinner galas featuring exquisite tasting menus accompanied by carefully chosen wine pairings and a Festive High Tea featuring pastries, wine, tea, or hot chocolate.
- Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane will once again unveil its popular Winter Terrace, which offers a new menu created by Executive Chef Henry Brosi. On Christmas Day, guests can savour classic festive dishes while New Year's Eve diners can soak up the celebratory atmosphere with a specially curated a la carte menu and a live band during the countdown to midnight.
- The Mercury Lounge at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach sets the scene for one of Dubai's most glamorous New Year's Eve celebrations on the property's rooftop, with a sophisticated dinner and an unbeatable view. Guests will be able to catch the Resort's own fireworks display as well as the iconic show at Burj Khalifa.
Interactive Holiday Experiences
- Experience the #FSWAYFINDERS program at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, a weekly series featuring art, culture, history, and in-depth workshops. A curated group of artisans and crafters will offer intimate and engaging learning opportunities including ukulele lessons, coconut hat weaving, lei making, evening stargazing and hula workshops with all proceeds going to the artisans themselves.
- An impressive range of recreational activities awaits at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire. Enjoy horseback riding across the 500 acres (200 hectares) of stunning parkland, the ultimate treetop challenge at Highwire Adventure, a relaxing ride on a traditional horse-drawn carriage or unique birdwatching experience on a wildlife walk.
- The popular Après, a limited-time winter wonderland pop-up has been reimagined as the Après Village at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley. Rustic wooden chalets take centre stage while "snowfall," fireside movies, an après-ski menu including s'mores and hot cocktails create an inviting experience on the outdoor terrace of Quattro. The village includes a sweet shoppe, Instagrammable life-sized snow globe and more.
- Create memorable family moments on top of Mont d'Arbois at Four Seasons Hotel Megève. Enjoy the splendour snow-capped peaks and countless outdoor adventures such as a charming carriage ride through cobbled streets, an eventful dog sled ride, or a flight in a hot air balloon offering exceptional winter wonderland views.
Luxury Stays with Festive Flare
- Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis is offering a glamorous holiday package featuring luxurious overnight accommodations, festive décor and a personalised shopping experience.
- Enjoy a three-night stay for the price of two nights with the Winter Wonderland Package at Four Seasons Hotel Baku along with round trip transportation to world-class skiing facilities and other special benefits.
- Experience "The Sweet Suite Life" with the staycation package at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC, featuring a complimentary upgrade, a festive welcome amenity, overnight valet parking, guaranteed late check-out and special savings on spa services.
Spreading Cheer with Festive Displays
- Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort features a chocolate and gingerbread display created by Executive Pastry Chef Rabii Saber, a 2019 James Beard Semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef. The charming life-size gingerbread house, with candy canes, lollipops, Santa and more, is the perfect holiday photo backdrop. Guests can enjoy Saber's delightful treats at Lickety Split, including holiday gelato flavours such as chocolate peppermint, while cookie decorating is on offer for little ones.
- Be transported to an arctic modern holiday display from artistic director Jeff Leatham at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia with a large mirrored polar bear flanked by custom made flocked trees and poinsettias adorned with snow. The holiday magic extends to the ground floor's reflective Christmas tree and the fifth floor's life-size reindeer, creating a majestic holiday scene and the perfect backdrop for holiday photos.
Holiday Shopping with Help from Four Seasons
- For those wondering what to buy for friends and family this year, The Wellness Floor at Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston has curated a holiday gift guide featuring a selection of bespoke experiences and products available for purchase to promote thoughtful gifting. Offerings include an 80-minute side-by-side couples massage or Cryotherapy Energy facial and select gifts such as candles, cashmere loungewear and beautiful Italian leather handbags.
- Explore unique gifts and culinary offerings at the vibrant Holiday Market at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC. Shop items created by local artisans as well as the Hotel's craftspeople including Pastry Chef Amanda Khan's gourmet hot chocolate bar, featured among live music entertainment, light and snow displays. A portion of the proceeds from every sale is donated to Children's National Hospital.
- Experience the festive magic of Prague with an unforgettable shopping trip to the picturesque Old Town Square and its glimmering Christmas tree with help from Four Seasons Hotel Prague. A horse-drawn carriage will transport guests from the Hotel to Old Town to enjoy local traditions and create cherished memories. Guests can enjoy mulled wine, roasted chestnuts, and browse through a selection of gifts for friends and loved ones.
Give the Gift of Luxury
Shop Holiday gifts friends and family are sure to love with Four Seasons at Home: a growing collection of luxury home, travel and fashion goods designed to enhance the everyday. From the finest handpicked products designed to reflect the highest quality and craftsmanship and premium gift wrapping, every detail has been considered, mirroring the same quality and care guests would expect from a Four Seasons stay. Shipping is available across the US and Canada and are delivered gift-wrapped in a beautiful linen gift box and elegant black grosgrain ribbon for easy gifting.
Shop the newly expanded collection today:
- Make a statement with the 100% Italian cashmere Leather Trim Throw featuring a contemporary modern design
- From island dreams to magical winter wonderlands, the Bronze Votive Candle Collection evokes scent memories of travels past
- Get cosy at home in the stylish Hooded Robe
- Experience a five-star sleep with a luxurious collection of linens, pillows, and duvets
- Gift a pair of timeless embroidered Velvet Slippers combining a refined style with a splash of bohemian chic and a sustainable rubber sole, available in six colours
- A favourite among customers, get wrapped up in the collection's Cashmere Throw reimagined in a new Sicilian Chestnut colour
To ensure delivery in time for the Christmas holiday, order before December 19, 2021, 11:00 am (EST) in the USA and December 17, 2021, 11:00 am (EST) in Canada. Visit shop.fourseasons.com for details on current offers and peruse one-of-a-kind gifts for the holiday season.
Can't Decide? Give the Gift of a Four Seasons Gift Card
Choose a gift that offers the opportunity to discover a memorable experience with Four Seasons. Redeemable for overnight stays, dining, spa treatments, Four Seasons at Home collection and more, a Four Seasons Gift Card is sure to please any recipient.
