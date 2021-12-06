ExamRoom Live puts all the services you need in one place

New Telehealth Suite Provides Key Tools for Medical Offices

New Telehealth Suite Provides Key Tools for Medical Offices ExamRoom Live puts all the services you need in one place

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExamRoom Live is making work easier for doctors and staff. This web app offers a better way to see patients and run a medical practice. ExamRoom Live eliminates signing up for multiple platforms to handle telehealth, payment, text messaging, Efax, and time tracking. Now all the necessary operating tools are in one place! Onboarding takes less than 10 minutes, and pricing starts at $10 per month.

ExamRoom Live telehealth platform logo

Much more than a video visit.

The "no app needed" approach to telehealth is different from video conferencing web software you may have tried before. It is specifically for medical professionals. And there is no app to download for doctors, office staff, or patients.

Compliant with HIPAA regulations

Follows medical office workflow for patients and contacts

Allows doctors to collect copays and make other business transactions

Ala carte pricing allows practices to choose the features needed most

Feature list includes telehealth, Efax, SMS, payment center, time clock, patient details, and contact manager

"We are excited to solve problems for people in the medical field in this important way," said Josh Lopez, partner and developer at ExamRoom Live. "We built this platform to work the way doctor's offices work and scale to their unique needs."

Every practice is unique.

Any specialty or size practice can benefit from this innovative, all-in-one tool:

Fast, easy setup

Collect co-pays from patients while engaged

Text message, efax and office chat cover communication needs

Doctors can take appointments from almost anywhere

Staff can work from home when needed

Built-in time clock feature to track employee hours for payroll

Flexible plans allow you to pick and choose the features most appropriate for your office

Friendly support from the San Diego -based development team

Thumbs up on the patient side, too!

For patients, attending appointments is as simple. Click a link on their phone or computer that they receive via text message or email. No downloads necessary.

Take a tour and get a free trial to see how it works for your unique practice. Go to www.examroomlive.com to get started, risk-free.

Pete Ferrante, ExamRoom Live

858-905-5244

info@examroomlive.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ExamRoom Live