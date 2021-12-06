Red Lobster® Takes Over Holiday Tables with DIY Create Your Own Sea-cuterie Board

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® is getting in on the craze of over-the-top charcuterie and grazing boards with a build-at-home seafood spin – Sea-cuterie, or merrily nicknamed "Sea-cuterwreath" – that's sure to make any holiday host the talk of the town this season. Guests can easily create their own showstopping seafood spread by mixing and matching items from a special category called "Create Your Own Sea-cuterie" at RedLobster.com/order.

Guests can select from a curated list of craveable Party Platters like Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp Platter and Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp Platter, Feasts like the Bar Harbor Lobster Bake, Add-Ons including Garlic Shrimp Skewers, Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops and Snow Crab Legs, and of course, Cheddar Bay Biscuits®. All items come individually packaged to allow for maximum creativity and flexibility. Details on the quantities of each item featured in Red Lobster's version of Sea-cuterie are listed in the menu descriptions in the "Create Your Own Sea-cuterie" ordering category.

Red Lobster is also providing guests with simple step-by-step instructions to recreate the Sea-cuterwreath, available at RedLobster.com/seafood-celebrations. And of course, before letting family and friends dive in and devour, guests are encouraged to share their creations on social media with #RedLobsterCYOSeacuterie.

Need more easy entertaining solutions for holiday hosting? Red Lobster Party Platters, available To Go or via touchless delivery, take the stress out of prepping. For those looking to enjoy a celebratory meal after a big day of shopping, Red Lobster's Signature Feasts – including the NEW! Mariner's Feast, Seaside Shrimp Trio and classic guest-favorite Admiral's Feast – are the perfect choice. Red Lobster will also be offering 15% off these select feasts all week, starting today, Monday, December 6th through Sunday, December 12th.

Guests are invited to celebrate all occasions in-restaurant or from the comfort of home with Red Lobster this holiday season. Find a Red Lobster restaurant at RedLobster.com/locations or visit RedLobster.com/order to order touchless delivery or To Go, now featuring Rapid Red Curbside. To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠ .

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . In 2021, Red Lobster was named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Large Employers and Newsweek magazine's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok.

