RAAP Launches TV & Digital Campaign "Once Again, Politics Over People," To Run in Four Target States

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Rare Access Action Project, (RAAP), announced today they will be taking their fight to close patient out of pocket costs and protect innovation on behalf of Rare Disease patients and rare life sciences companies to the airwaves.

"Access to new therapies and future innovation gives rare disease patients hope," said Michael Eging, Executive Director of RAAP. "Approximately 1 in 10 Americans rely on rare pipelines that continue to generate transformative therapies. However, of the 7,000 plus rare diseases, less than 10 percent have an approved therapy. Currently, thru the Build Back Better Act, rare therapies will face an increase of between 400% and 800% in Medicare Part D costs. We urge Congress to cap Medicare Part D out-of-pocket costs but do so in a way that preserves the rare disease pipeline for the next generation of therapies and patients."

RAAP is committed to fighting to see that Congress and the Administration understand the crushing impact these policies will have on rare disease development. This media campaign is an important step as RAAP continues to advocate for Congress to take a balanced approach that keeps hope alive for the over 25 million rare patients and their families.

The TV and digital buy will encompass the following states and specifically targets the following Senators: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Senator Casey of Pennsylvania, Senator Bennet of Colorado, and Senator Murray of Washington. The ad which can be seen here, https://rareaccessactionproject.org/raap-advocacy-highlights/ is titled, "Once Again, Politics Over People."

In addition to the TV and digital ads running in those states, RAAP has also extended the digital campaign that has targeted the Washington D.C. area for well over a month.

RAAP, the Rare Access Action Project, is a coalition of life sciences and patient stakeholders that explore creative policy solutions to address structural issues in access and coverage. Our priority is to help ensure rare disease patients have access to the care and treatments they need. RAAP is a registered 501 c4 non-profit organization.

