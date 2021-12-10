Newcleus Receives Great Place to Work Certification

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newcleus is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Newcleus powers organizations as the leading designer and administrator of compensation, benefit, investment and finance strategies. Their personalized product selections, carrier solutions and talent retention programs are curated to optimize benefits and improve ROI. The GPTW Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for recognizing outstanding employee experience.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Newcleus is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

As a frontrunner in innovation, Newcleus designed and implemented an internal CSR program that speaks to its client standards. Their exceptional benefit program contributed to Newcleus being named a Great Place to Work. "Newcleus' dedication to ethics and giving back was so overwhelming, we designed a Corporate Social Responsibility program called "Newcleus Gives" to reflect our combined passion for philanthropy. We even developed materials to assist our clients in creating impactful CSR programs of their own," says Dan Barbaree, Newcleus CEO. "Our new program includes quarterly team volunteer opportunities and a donation match program."

Creating Corporate Social Responsibility guidelines and a roadmap for future initiatives is time-consuming and requires proper due diligence. "When designing our CSR program, we conducted team interviews and surveys to truly capture who Newcleus is from the people who power our company," says Debra Porter, Newcleus Director of Corporate Social Responsibility. "The heartbeat of an organization is often reflective of their CSR programs and can help teams and companies achieve greatness.".

Porter also notes, "Our employees work incredibly hard every day to support our clients, and they deserve this recognition. We are a great place to work in part because of their dedication to our clients and each other. We wanted to be able to give back to our team with this CSR program, atypical, outstanding new benefits and this certification."

Newcleus powers organizations as the leading designer and administrator of compensation, benefit, investment and finance strategies. Their personalized product selections, carrier solutions and talent retention programs are curated to optimize benefits and improve ROI. This means they closely monitor changes in product, tax and interest rates to ensure that client investments remain valuable. They pride themselves on providing a superior level of service, guaranteeing quick access to expert support. Their online technology platform, MINTS, is a convenient and secure way to manage your investments and insurance portfolio at no cost. Today, Newcleus is the provider of choice for over 750 institutions. They service more than 45,000 policies with a cash surrender value in excess of $12 billion.

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

To learn "How to Implement a CSR Strategy for your Bank," please visit the Newcleus Knowledge Center.

