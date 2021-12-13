InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Lift And Assist (PHO-2847)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Due to medical issues I can't lift more than 10 pounds," said an inventor from El Mirage, Ariz. "This inspired me to develop a means to lift and assist wheels and tires during tire changes "

He developed the patent-pending RESET YOUR TIRE to provide a portable tire lifting and positioning device that would be strong, safe and reliable. This invention may be of particular appeal to older or disabled motorists as it would facilitate easy lifting action and alignment for hub application. Thus, a flat could quickly and safely be replaced. Additionally, it would simplify automotive service and repairs at home.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHO2847-, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

