Black Candidate with Leukemia, Nti Asare, Announces IN-9 Congressional Bid

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isak Nti Asare, Indiana University faculty member, announced on December 1, 2021, that he is running for the Democratic nomination for Indiana's 9th U.S. Congressional District. If elected, Nti Asare would become the 1st Black candidate to represent the district.

The seat is currently held by the three-term Republican incumbent, Trey Hollingsworth. Following the 2020 census, the redrawn district now includes Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Dearborn, Decatur, Floyd, Franklin, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Lawrence, Monroe, Ohio, Ripley, Scott, Switzerland, and Washington counties.

"It is from a great sense of hope, that when we work together as a community, we can make progress toward the highest ideals of our country," said Nti Asare. "For this reason, I am excited to declare my candidacy to represent this community in the U.S. House of Representatives."

"People keep asking why I am running for office," recounts Nti Asare. "Here is one reason: I am running because when I was diagnosed with leukemia, while the doctor was telling me I was dying, a social worker came into the room to ask me how I was going to pay for it. I don't think any American should ever have to experience that burden." Nti Asare continued by saying that "healthcare is a human right and the aspirations of our Declaration of Independence call upon us to enact laws that will protect it as such".

Along with providing access to quality healthcare and lower costs overall, Nti Asare's policies also advocate for a human-centered approach to our economy and the need for a digital bill of rights.

Within a few days of the campaign announcement, Nti Asare has cultivated a grassroots campaign with over 50 volunteers and growing from across the district.

ABOUT

Nti Asare lives in Bloomington, Indiana with his wife Mariah and their son Theodore. Nti Asare serves as one of the directors of the Cybersecurity and Global Policy Program at Indiana University. His past work has focused on policy for emerging technologies. Nti Asare has advised national and local governments and organizations on the strategic, cultural, and leadership opportunities surrounding digital transformation and emerging technologies.

