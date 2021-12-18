NASA Sets Coverage, Invites Public to View Webb Telescope Launch

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide coverage of prelaunch, launch, and postlaunch activities for the James Webb Space Telescope, the world's largest and most powerful space science telescope.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Webb is targeted to launch at 7:20 a.m. EST Friday, Dec. 24, on an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on the northeastern coast of South America.

Live launch coverage in English will begin at 6 a.m. on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website . The public can also watch live on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Daily Motion. NASA also will offer a launch broadcast in Spanish beginning at 6:30 a.m. on the agency's website and Spanish-language social media accounts. NASA will hold a prelaunch media briefing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and a postlaunch news conference approximately 30 minutes after the live launch broadcast ends on Friday, Dec. 24.

The Webb mission, an international partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency, will explore every phase of cosmic history – from within the solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between. Webb will reveal new and unexpected discoveries and help humanity understand the origins of the universe and our place in it.

Full mission coverage is as follows. All times are Eastern, and information is subject to change.

NASA Press Briefings

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, NASA will hold a virtual prelaunch media briefing with the following participants:

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy

Thomas Zurbuchen , associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington

Greg Robinson , Webb program director, NASA Headquarters

Beatriz Romero , Webb project director for launch services, Arianespace in Paris

On Friday, Dec. 24, approximately 30 minutes after Webb's launch broadcast ends, a joint news conference will take place in Kourou.

Both briefings will stream on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website .

To participate by telephone, media must RSVP no later than two hours before the start of each briefing to Laura Betz at: laura.e.betz@nasa.gov. Media and members of the public may also ask questions on social media using #UnfoldtheUniverse.

NASA's media accreditation policy for virtual and onsite activities is available online.



NASA TV Launch Coverage in English

NASA TV live coverage will begin at 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24. For NASA TV downlink information, schedules, and links to streaming video, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

On launch day, a "clean feed" of the launch without commentary will be available by satellite feed. The uplink will begin at 7 a.m. and continue for an hour after launch. The clean feed will also be available on the Washington AVOC.

Launch coverage audio will be available via this satellite feed as well, with audio channels for English-, French-, and Spanish-language launch commentary, as well as "mission audio" without commentary.

Please contact alise.m.fisher@nasa.gov to receive the satellite coordinates.

NASA Launch Coverage in English

Launch day coverage will be available on the agency's website. Coverage will include livestreaming and blog updates. On-demand streaming video and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff. Follow coverage online at:

https://blogs.nasa.gov/webb

NASA Launch Coverage in Spanish: Desplegando el Universo



Hosted by Begoña Vila, Webb instrument systems engineer, NASA's broadcast of the launch in Spanish will include interviews with Hispanic members of the mission and live commentary from Kourou by Vila and ESA engineer Julio Monreal.

The show, which will begin at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, will be available on NASA en español's YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts, as well as on NASA's website.

Media and educational institutions interested in sharing the stream of the show can contact María José Viñas at: maria-jose.vinasgarcia@nasa.gov.

The agency has also released the first episode of NASA's Curious Universe podcast in Spanish. The episode, "Desplegando el universo con el telescopio espacial James Webb," is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and SoundCloud.



Media Interview Requests

Members of the media seeking interviews about Webb's launch should fill out NASA's request form.



Public Participation

Members of the public can register to attend launch virtually. NASA's virtual guest program for the mission includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities or changes, and a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following a successful launch.

Virtual NASA Social

As NASA prepares for Webb to #UnfoldTheUniverse, the agency invites the public to join the James Webb Space Telescope social event on Facebook. Participants will be joined by NASA, ESA, the Canadian Space Agency, and the Space Telescope Science Institute. Stay up to date on the latest mission activities, interact with Webb experts in real-time, and watch the live launch broadcast with an interactive chat.



Watch and Engage on Social Media

Stay connected with the mission and let people know you are following the launch on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram with #UnfoldTheUniverse. Follow and tag these accounts:

For more information about the Webb mission, visit:

https://nasa.gov/webb

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA