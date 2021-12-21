BAE Systems awards Taylor Devices, Inc. Supplier of the Year for the Vertical Launch System Program at its third annual 'Partner2Win' Symposium

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. today announced it received a BAE Systems Partner2Win Supplier of the Year Award for the Vertical Launch System Program based on exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success in 2021 for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business.



BAE Systems' Partner2Win is a global program designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers at their locations to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the highest quality standards.

"Our suppliers have overcome many challenges posed by the COVID pandemic to sustain deliveries of our products to Army, Marines, and Navy customers," said Andy Corea, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business. "By partnering with the highest performing suppliers – including Taylor Devices, Inc. in the industry, we have and will continue to exceed our customers' expectations."

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of more than 83,000 employees worldwide and operations in 30 states across the U.S. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

About Taylor Devices, Inc.

Taylor Devices is the world leader in innovative shock and vibration solutions since 1955. Now in its 7th decade as a supplier of critical damping and shock isolation components, Taylor Devices is a trusted supplier for major space and defense programs including space vehicles, aircraft and landing gear, launch pads, satellites, weapon systems, navigation systems, and various modern structures throughout the world. Products include precise positioning shock isolators, elastomer and hydropneumatic spring-dampers, high-capacity fluid dampers, and modular machined springs. Headquartered in N Tonawanda, NY, Taylor Devices is an AS9100 certified company with its products made 100% in the USA.

