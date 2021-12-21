A Decade of Donations - Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation Division President Makes Annual Trip to Mexican Orphanage

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, the Diamond Bar, CA branch of Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation, led by Division President Cesar A. Restrepo, mobilized their professional networks, collected clothes, presents, and food, and made the journey to Door of Faith Orphanage in La Mision, Baja California, Mexico. When they arrived, the team cooked a meal for the orphanage and distributed at least one gift to each of its 100+ children.

Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation)

Door of Faith Orphanage is a non-denominational, evangelical Christian orphanage founded in Tijuana, Mexico, in 1959 and relocated to its current site in 1962. All of its support comes in the form of donations—mostly from the U.S. Though they work with churches, corporations, and service organizations, the majority of funding comes from individuals with "a heart to help our children."

This tradition began in late 2009 by happenstance when Restrepo came upon an overflow of household products, clothing, and non-perishables. Wanting to make sure they found their way to a place they were needed, he loaded up his truck and started driving south to Mexico. After passing through Tijuana, he stopped for the night at a small hotel in Baja. The next morning, he asked the staff at the hotel if they knew of anyone who needed any of the supplies. They directed him to a small orphanage up a dirt road not that far from where he was staying, and a decade-long relationship began.

"At the start, it was a pretty barebones orphanage," said Restrepo. "But when I left that place, I felt a lot better. It was really soothing to my heart and soul, and it made me feel much better."

Restrepo continued to make trips every few months, bringing supplies he purchased with his own money. After sharing the story of these trips, he began financially matching donations and began to receive help from friends, family, and staff on the trips to Baja.

"Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation strives to not only be known as the best in class for our customers, but an asset in the communities in which we conduct business," said Richard Smith, EVP of National Production. "I cannot think of a better representation of those values than Cesar and his team in Diamond Bar."

They now make multiple trips a year, typically around Easter and again in the fall for the back-to-school push. At the height of the pandemic, his team made multiple trips to the orphanage, including one in December where they distributed three gifts and a holiday meal to every one of the orphanage's 110 children.

For those who would like to help financially, Doors of Faith is currently accepting donations at https://www.dofo.org/donate . All donations are tax deductible. If you are interested in physical donations or volunteering your time for the next trip to Baja, you can contact Cesar directly at Cesar.Restrepo@drmconline.com .

About Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation

Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation is a Midwestern-based mortgage banker with corporate headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois. Founded in 2009 by Paul Diamond, DRMC has since expanded to over 30 branch locations across the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation